This Is *The* Week For Couples To Talk About Their Future, Astrologers Say
Your weekly horoscope is in, and it's looking like a great time to go after your goals and get on the same page with your partner. Here's what's in store, from the AstroTwins.
Want to turn a wish into a reality? Get a head start on Monday.
This Monday, April 3, cunning Mercury heads into workhorse Taurus for an extra-long cycle (ten weeks), helping you map out—and begin—the necessary legwork.
First step: Figure out what you need to support your mission, like a streamlined invoicing system or a special tool. Could your workstation use a makeover? Between now and June 11, let tastemaker Taurus lead the way to a new standing desk, an air-cleansing plant or a colorful keyboard. If it makes productivity more pleasurable, it’s a worthy (and Taurus-approved) splurge.
Caveat: Mercury spins retrograde from April 21 to May 14, which is why the bean-counting planet stays in the Bull’s pen for so long. Try to get the project management piece in place before then and stick to your budget so you don’t burn through cash faster than you earn it.
Peace, love and harmony! At 12:34AM EDT on Thursday, April 6, the year’s only full moon in Libra unlocks happy, healthy, and balanced relationships.
Ready to leap into a deeper commitment? This could be one of the most exhilarating days of 2023 for couples who want to talk about the future, cohabitation, or anything involving a ceremony. But heads up: Because this full moon opposes both healing Chiron and candid Jupiter, opening those floodgates could unleash more than planned. Be prepared for partnership pivots of all kinds as you navigate new discoveries. If you feel like your plus-one isn’t pulling their weight, call a summit. Maybe you need to divide up household duties differently or align around love languages.
Have a few thoughtful questions in your back pocket to keep conversation flowing, like, “Can you tell me more?” or “Am I hearing you right?” When your energies are balanced, there’s more time for pleasure and less for picking fights over who last unloaded the dishwasher.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.