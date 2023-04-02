This Is *The* Week For Couples To Talk About Their Future, Astrologers Say

This Monday, April 3, cunning Mercury heads into workhorse Taurus for an extra-long cycle (ten weeks), helping you map out—and begin—the necessary legwork.

First step: Figure out what you need to support your mission, like a streamlined invoicing system or a special tool. Could your workstation use a makeover? Between now and June 11, let tastemaker Taurus lead the way to a new standing desk, an air-cleansing plant or a colorful keyboard. If it makes productivity more pleasurable, it’s a worthy (and Taurus-approved) splurge.

Caveat: Mercury spins retrograde from April 21 to May 14, which is why the bean-counting planet stays in the Bull’s pen for so long. Try to get the project management piece in place before then and stick to your budget so you don’t burn through cash faster than you earn it.