Since March 21, the planet of amour has been kicking up her red soles in fiery, frisky Aries. While undeniably sexy, this restless energy also made it hard to settle down for the past few weeks. That all changes on hump day. As Venus slides into her home base of Taurus until May 8, she orders us to slow down and luxuriate. Stop pulling petals off those cherry blossoms and "just be." It won't take long for intuition to decide if you love them or "love them not." If it's all green lights, kick back and enjoy! With Venus at a home-court advantage in Taurus, the coming few weeks will be decadent, to say the least. The trick is to slow down and embrace the art of the old-fashioned courtship ritual. Log off the dating apps and meet for a cup of coffee or a walk. Leave handwritten love notes around for your boo, and drive to the place where you first kissed.