How To End 2022 On A High Note, According To Astrologers

What you say is what you get, so articulate your dreams, desires, and wishes aloud. Post about them on social media, to the degree you feel comfortable. Someone in your circle (or a degree of separation away) could point you toward important resources that help you manifest your vision.

With the full moon in the sign of the Twins, a creative partnership could turn into an official dynamic duo. If you’ve been hustling together for the past six months, plan a drop or debut or get the buzz going! Need a new set of wheels? Since transportation is Gemini’s domain, this full moon may light the way to the perfect car or mobile accessory for commuters. What you don’t want to do, however, is focus on problems. With Mars retrograde sitting close to the full moon, you risk drawing trouble your way. Keep it positive and proactive. If you’re having trouble flipping that switch, start by making a gratitude list. Surround yourself with uplifting people. Good vibes are contagious!