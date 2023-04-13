Set boundaries and take breaks. "Set designated times during the day when you will not use digital devices, such as during meals and before bedtime," suggests Strohman. Whether it's for work or pleasure, follow the 20-20 rule when it comes to staring at a screen. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain. Another good rule of thumb? The 50-10 rule—after 50 minutes of screen time take a 10-minute break to move and stretch.

Customize your device notifications. Strohman suggests only allowing notifications from the apps that you absolutely need. "This can help create a more intentional and mindful relationship with technology," she says.

Prioritize self-care. Exercise, mindfulness and meditation, sleep, and fostering offline relationships will boost your overall health and lower stress levels when you do need to sit at a screen. For those who may be more susceptible to digital stress than others, incorporating a daily stress-busting supplement may help prevent a buildup of anxiety and panic. Here's a list of mbg's favorites.

Practice mindfulness. "Avoid multitasking or mindless scrolling and focus on one task at a time," says Strohman. Doing so can help make it easier to recognize signs of digital stress and take a break when you start to feel overwhelmed.

Use blue light filters. "The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt sleep patterns and cause eye strain," explains Strohman. "Use blue light filters, glasses, or blue-light-blocking screen protectors on your devices to reduce the impact of blue light on your eyes and sleep quality."