Want To Protect Your Hearing As You Age? Don't Overlook This
Maybe you've noticed yourself turning up the TV, asking people to repeat themselves, or working a little harder to follow conversations in noisy places.
Hearing changes become more common with age, but they may have more to do with the rest of your body than you realize.
In a recent study1, researchers examined the relationship between physical function, hearing, blood pressure, and cognition in adults over 50. What they found points to physical function as one potentially important piece of the hearing-health puzzle.
About the study
Researchers wanted to test the "common cause" theory of aging, which suggests that changes in blood vessel health could help explain declines in physical function, hearing, and cognition.
They studied 150 adults between 50 and 80. Participants completed a questionnaire measuring physical function, including everyday abilities such as walking, climbing stairs, and managing self-care. They also had their systolic blood pressure measured, completed hearing tests at different frequencies, and took a cognitive assessment.
Better physical function was linked to better hearing
People who scored higher on physical function tended to have better hearing, and the relationship held even after researchers accounted for blood pressure.
Systolic blood pressure wasn't significantly associated with hearing or cognition, suggesting it didn't explain the link.
Age was associated with higher blood pressure and worse hearing, and men in the study had poorer hearing than women, but the relationship between physical function and cognition was relatively small.
Your ears may benefit from what happens elsewhere in your body
So, if blood pressure wasn't driving the connection, what was? The researchers pointed to several possibilities.
Physical activity supports blood flow, including to the inner ear, and may help reduce inflammation, cellular stress, and damage to small blood vessels. Movement also supports the health of nerves and the cells that produce energy. Both matter for hearing, which relies on delicate hair cells and auditory nerves inside the ear.
So while this study can't show that exercise prevents hearing loss, it adds to the idea that hearing health may be influenced by what's happening throughout the body.
Put physical function on your healthy-aging checklist
Physical function doesn't mean being exceptionally fit. In this study, it meant being able to manage everyday activities and move through daily life.
Regular walking, resistance training, and balance exercises can help maintain those abilities as you age. These habits support many other aspects of healthy aging, too, so there's no harm in incorporating more of them for longevity as a whole.
And if conversations are becoming harder to follow or you're constantly reaching for the volume button, don't automatically chalk it up to aging. A hearing check can help identify changes early.
The takeaway
Better physical function was associated with better hearing in adults over 50, but blood pressure didn't appear to explain the connection. Maintaining strength, mobility, and everyday function may support healthy aging in more ways than one.