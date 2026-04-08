The 3-Part Formula That Supports Muscle & Blood Flow As You Age
When it comes to healthy aging, maintaining muscle mass is absolutely crucial. Luckily, the importance of muscle (especially in one's later years) has received a lot of attention recently. But it's only part of the story.
Blood flow is also important. Your muscles and blood vessels are in constant communication. They send signals back and forth, supporting each other's function in ways that directly impact your strength, circulation, and mobility. As you age, this communication starts to break down. So
A new review published in Frontiers in Nutrition introduces a concept called "muscle–vascular crosstalk"1 and reveals how the right combination of amino acids and exercise can help keep this conversation going strong.
About the study
This paper was a review of existing research examining how exercise, L-citrulline, and leucine work together to support muscle and vascular health during aging. Researchers analyzed findings from prior clinical and experimental studies that measured outcomes like muscle mass, blood vessel function, physical performance, and markers related to inflammation and mitochondrial activity.
Their goal was to identify patterns across studies and evaluate whether combining targeted amino acids with structured exercise offers greater benefits than using any one strategy alone.
What is muscle–vascular crosstalk?
Your muscles and blood vessels depend on each other to function well. Your muscles release signaling molecules called myokines that support vascular health and help blood vessels stay flexible. In return, your blood vessels deliver the oxygen and nutrients your muscles need to build and repair protein.
When you're younger, this exchange hums along smoothly. But aging disrupts both sides of the equation. Blood flow to muscles decreases, which means fewer nutrients arrive where they're needed. At the same time, muscles become less efficient at sending those helpful signals to blood vessels.
This creates a vicious cycle where reduced circulation impairs muscle function, and weakened muscles can no longer support vascular health. According to the review, this bidirectional decline helps explain why some people lose strength and mobility faster than others—even when they seem to have similar activity levels.
The amino acid duo that supports both systems
The review specifically highlights two amino acids that work together to address both sides of this crosstalk: L-citrulline and leucine.
- L-citrulline is a non-essential amino acid2 that your body converts into arginine, which then produces nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a molecule that relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation. Better blood flow means more oxygen and nutrients reach your muscles when they need them most (like during and after exercise).
- Leucine is often called the "trigger" amino acid because it activates mTOR, the primary pathway your body uses to stimulate muscle protein synthesis (the processed that builds and repairs muscle).
But, as you age, your muscles become more resistant to these signals—a phenomenon researchers call "anabolic resistance". This means older adults often need more leucine to get the same muscle-building response that came easily in their 30s.
Combining L-citrulline and leucine addresses both the vascular and muscular aspects of healthy aging. L-citrulline improves the delivery system (your blood vessels), while leucine ensures the message to build muscle actually gets through.
Why exercise is the missing link
Amino acids alone won't do the heavy lifting of building muscle—literally. Exercise is needed for that.
- Resistance training increases your muscles' ability to use leucine for protein synthesis. It essentially makes your muscles more responsive to the building signals leucine sends. The review notes that exercise creates a "priming effect," where muscles become significantly more responsive to amino acids in the hours after a workout.
- Aerobic exercise supports the other half of the equation by improving vascular function and boosting nitric oxide production. Activities like walking, cycling, or swimming help keep blood vessels flexible and efficient at delivering nutrients.
The review suggests that combining both types of exercise provides the maximum benefit for muscle–vascular crosstalk.
How to put this into practice
The science is compelling, but what does this actually look like in your daily life? Here's how to support muscle–vascular crosstalk through food and movement:
Food sources to prioritize:
- For L-citrulline: Watermelon is one of the richest natural sources. The rind actually contains more than the flesh, though the flesh is certainly more appealing to eat.
- For leucine: Focus on protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, fish, and legumes. Supplements like a high-quality whey protein powder or amino acids (that specifically disclose the leucine content) are also beneficial.
Timing matters:
- Aim for approximately 2.5 to 3 grams of leucine per meal (that's typically found in about three to four ounces of chicken, beef, fish, etc.)
- Add in movement after meals. Even a 10-15 minute walk after eating supports vascular function and may enhance nutrient delivery to muscles.
Movement recommendations:
- Include resistance training at least 2-3 times per week to maintain muscle responsiveness to amino acids.
- Add regular aerobic activity to your routine (like walking, swimming, or cycling) to support nitric oxide production and vascular flexibility.
- Remember that exercise "primes" your muscles to use amino acids more effectively, so timing protein intake around workouts can be particularly beneficial.
The takeaway
Your muscles and blood vessels age together. So it makes sense to support them together. A adjustments to your routine (prioritizing protein at meals, a post-meal walk, consistent strength training) can help maintain the crosstalk that keeps both systems functioning well.