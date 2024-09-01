Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Is The Best For Fighting Inflammation — 5 Ways To Get More Of It

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
September 01, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Svetlana Monyakova / iStock
September 01, 2024

If you struggle with inflammation—which so many people do—it's essential to manage it. According to research1, three out of five people die from chronic inflammatory diseases like stroke, heart disease, cancer, and more.

But even if you don't have a diagnosed inflammatory disease, it's still important to take a preventive approach, limiting inflammation when and where you can.

Luckily, with the right anti-inflammatory ingredients, you can quell inflammation with the food on your plate. And our favorite ingredient for anti-inflammatory benefits? None other than turmeric, of course.

What does turmeric have to do with inflammation?

If you need a refresher, turmeric is a powerful root that's been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic and Indian cuisine, revered for its health benefits. Fortunately for us westerners, turmeric has made its way around the world and can likely be found in your nearest grocery store.

Turmeric is an antioxidant powerhouse, and it's also full of bioactive compounds, called curcuminoids, which help deliver turmeric's health benefits (and its bright color).

As registered dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The principal (and most popular) curcuminoid, curcumin, has been extensively studied2 for its anti-inflammatory actions, antioxidant activity, and overall impressive list of proactive health benefits3."

In fact, according to research, curcumin directly binds to pro-inflammatory cytokines4reduces pro-inflammatory biomarkers5, and can even protect the skin from free radicals6.

5 ways to get more turmeric in your diet

1.

Take a turmeric supplement

If you're serious about getting more of the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, your best bet is to take it as a supplement.

You can always incorporate it into your diet, but the caveat is it's not always readily absorbed by the body, so it takes a lot of turmeric in your cooking to reap the full range of benefits.

Here's our roundup of the best turmeric supplements on the market, all fully vetted but us here at mindbodygreen, with different options for whatever your particular needs are.

2.

Make (or purchase) turmeric juice shots

If you browse the wellness section of your grocery store, or even have a smoothie shop in town, there's a good chance they'll have some sort of turmeric juice available. Whether it's a full bottle or a mini juice shot, this is a more palatable way to get it if you're not too keen on cooking with it.

And of course, if you have a juicer and you're up for the task, you can always make your own juice!

Just be sure to use pepper (or look for it on the ingredient list), as black pepper enhances the absorption7 of turmeric.

3.

Add it to rice

If you always have rice on hand, another simple way to get more turmeric is to add some to your rice. I've been making a delicious turmeric-ginger rice concoction since the weather has been colder, and not only is it anti-inflammatory, but it's so cozy and warming too.

My basic formula has simply been to sauté a medium-sized onion and a few cloves of minced garlic in olive oil, add in a tablespoon each of ground turmeric and ginger, plus some black pepper, then add the rice and bone broth (instead of water), and cook per package instructions. Yum!

4.

Add it to your bone broth

Bone broth is a great way to start your day—or close out your workout with an extra punch of protein—and it's made all the more beneficial if you add a bit of turmeric!

The general recommendation from experts is consuming half a teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder (about 2.5 to 5 grams) per day with food, so just stir it right in! Add ginger and black pepper too, of course, for extra absorption and synergistic benefits.

5.

Use it liberally everywhere else!

Lastly, you can pretty much add turmeric to anything you want in the kitchen. Think savory soups, Indian curries, or even as part of a seasoning mix on your favorite meats and vegetables. There are plenty of herbal teas that have turmeric as well. The options are endless!

The takeaway

If you want to quell inflammation and feel your best, turmeric isn't an ingredient to miss. Look out for quality, research-backed turmeric supplements for optimal turmeric intake, and when in doubt, adding a teaspoon to your dinner never hurts.

More On This Topic

