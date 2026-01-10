Want Higher HRV? Here Are 2 Factors That Matter Most
What if the key to managing stress, improving resilience, and supporting your long-term health came down to two simple, but powerful, factors?
On the mindbodygreen podcast, health and performance psychologist Leah Lagos, Psy.D., shared why your amplifiers and subtractors might be the most important players in your heart rate variability (HRV), and ultimately, your ability to handle life’s daily demands.
What is HRV?
If you’re not familiar, HRV is the variation in time between each heartbeat. It’s a window into how adaptable your nervous system is, signaling how well you can respond to stress and then return to a state of balance.
Higher HRV is generally associated with better cardiovascular health, emotional regulation, and even longevity. Lower HRV, on the other hand, can indicate that your body is stuck in “fight-or-flight” mode.
While factors like genetics and age can influence HRV, Lagos explains that lifestyle plays a huge role, and that’s where amplifiers and subtractors come in. Once you understand what’s lifting you up and what’s holding you back, you can start making targeted changes that move the needle.
Amplifiers & subtractors
Think of amplifiers as your nervous system’s best friends. These are the daily habits that help raise HRV and make your body more resilient, things like getting enough high-quality sleep, exercising regularly, and practicing stress-reducing activities such as breathwork or meditation.
Subtractors, on the other hand, are the habits that chip away at your HRV, often without you realizing it. These include staying up late, eating heavy meals right before bed, drinking alcohol, or skimping on recovery after intense workouts. Even chronic stress, whether from your job, relationships, or endless scrolling, can be a major HRV drain.
Lagos emphasizes that amplifiers and subtractors aren’t universal. What boosts HRV for one person might have little effect on another. The key is to start paying attention to your own patterns. Wearables can help you track trends over time so you can connect your daily habits to your HRV data.
How to put this into action
The beauty of amplifiers and subtractors is that once you identify them, you can adjust your daily routine for better HRV almost immediately. Here’s how to start:
- Track your HRV & lifestyle together: Start by logging your HRV along with notes on your sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress levels. This will help you spot which behaviors consistently raise or lower your HRV.
- Double down on amplifiers: If you notice that a morning workout, consistent bedtime, or short meditation session boosts your HRV, make it a non-negotiable.
- Limit your biggest subtractors: If you see your HRV drop every time you eat late or drink alcohol, consider shifting your dinner earlier or swapping cocktails for mocktails on weeknights.
- Experiment & adjust: Your nervous system is unique, so don’t assume common advice will work perfectly for you. Test small changes, like adjusting your workout intensity or adding a midday walk, and track how your HRV responds over a few weeks.
The takeaway
HRV isn’t just a number on your health app; it’s a reflection of how well your body can adapt, recover, and thrive. By getting clear on your amplifiers and subtractors, you can design a lifestyle that supports your nervous system at its core.
Over time, these small, intentional tweaks can lead to big improvements in resilience, energy, and overall well-being.