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High-Protein Desserts Shouldn’t Be Chalky — 9 Tried-And-True Recipes

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 15, 2026
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Chocolate Mousse
Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy
May 15, 2026

Let’s start with the disclaimer that dessert doesn’t have to be high-protein. But,if you’re looking for a sweet treat option that has a bit more staying power than a square of dark chocolate, then reaching for something that offers at least a bit of protein can help. 

When it comes to high-protein desserts, these two ingredients are always at the top of my list: Greek yogurt and protein powder. They’re versatile, easy to work with, and make it simple to turn something sweet into a balanced bite.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt steals the show because 1 cup has about 17 grams of protein (so even using a half-cup portion goes a long way). You can

  • A nutty cinnamon fruit dip: Just mix plain Greek yogurt with a spoonful of peanut butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Pair it with sliced apples for extra crunch and natural sweetness. 
  • Chocolate mousse: Combine yogurt with cocoa powder and a splash of milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to make a chocolate pudding (I even like topping it with a handful of raspberries for more fiber). 
  • Ice cream cookies: We have mindbodygreen’s executive editor, Hannah Margaret, to thank for this recipe. She mixes Greek yogurt with nuts and banana slices, drops the mixture into rounds, and freezes them before adding a layer of dark chocolate. 

Protein powder

Yes, the right protein powder elevates a dessert (and doesn’t turn it into a chalky mess). Make sure your protein powder has at least 25 grams of protein (with 2.5 grams of leucine to support muscle protein synthesis) and leaves out anything artificial. 

I’m biased towards mindbodygreen’s vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+. I’ve been using this protein powder for years now, and it helps me reach my goal of eating 100 grams of protein a day. The added organic vanilla extract and cinnamon bark make it the perfect addition to breakfasts and desserts. 

Not only does protein powder pair nicely with any of the Greek yogurt recipes above, but it’s easy to add to a variety of other options.

More nourishing recipes (that still have some protein & fiber) 

I couldn’t end this list without giving a couple of special callouts to recipes that I love. These ones are more nut or seed-focused, meaning they offer some protein (and fiber even!), but not to the extent as the ones above. 

The takeaway

High-protein desserts aren’t a must-have component for a healthy diet. But they can improve the satiety and blood sugar balance from a sweet treat. And to achieve a dessert that is truly high in protein, Greek yogurt or protein powder will be your two go-to ingredients. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.