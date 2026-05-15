High-Protein Desserts Shouldn’t Be Chalky — 9 Tried-And-True Recipes
Let’s start with the disclaimer that dessert doesn’t have to be high-protein. But,if you’re looking for a sweet treat option that has a bit more staying power than a square of dark chocolate, then reaching for something that offers at least a bit of protein can help.
When it comes to high-protein desserts, these two ingredients are always at the top of my list: Greek yogurt and protein powder. They’re versatile, easy to work with, and make it simple to turn something sweet into a balanced bite.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt steals the show because 1 cup has about 17 grams of protein (so even using a half-cup portion goes a long way). You can
- A nutty cinnamon fruit dip: Just mix plain Greek yogurt with a spoonful of peanut butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Pair it with sliced apples for extra crunch and natural sweetness.
- Chocolate mousse: Combine yogurt with cocoa powder and a splash of milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to make a chocolate pudding (I even like topping it with a handful of raspberries for more fiber).
- Ice cream cookies: We have mindbodygreen’s executive editor, Hannah Margaret, to thank for this recipe. She mixes Greek yogurt with nuts and banana slices, drops the mixture into rounds, and freezes them before adding a layer of dark chocolate.
Protein powder
Yes, the right protein powder elevates a dessert (and doesn’t turn it into a chalky mess). Make sure your protein powder has at least 25 grams of protein (with 2.5 grams of leucine to support muscle protein synthesis) and leaves out anything artificial.
I’m biased towards mindbodygreen’s vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+. I’ve been using this protein powder for years now, and it helps me reach my goal of eating 100 grams of protein a day. The added organic vanilla extract and cinnamon bark make it the perfect addition to breakfasts and desserts.
Not only does protein powder pair nicely with any of the Greek yogurt recipes above, but it’s easy to add to a variety of other options.
- Baked goods: Add protein or collagen powder to baked goods like mug cakes or this single-serve banana muffin.
- Protein balls: Registered dietitian and weight loss coach Lauren Hubert, M.S., R.D., shared her recipe for peanut butter cup protein balls with us, and they are the best make-ahead sweet treat for the week.
- Edible cookie dough: I’m such a big cookie dough fan, and this easy, low-sugar dessert mimics the taste that I crave in a more nourishing way.
- Sugar-free hot chocolate: Want something cozy? This hot chocolate comes together in minutes and has no refined sugar. (It’s another tried and true recipe from Hannah Margaret.)
More nourishing recipes (that still have some protein & fiber)
I couldn’t end this list without giving a couple of special callouts to recipes that I love. These ones are more nut or seed-focused, meaning they offer some protein (and fiber even!), but not to the extent as the ones above.
- Dark chocolate bark: This bark uses dates as a base with dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds layered on top.
- Almond butter bars: These no-bake almond butter bars taste indulgent but only use wholesome ingredients. You’ll want to make them on repeat.
The takeaway
High-protein desserts aren’t a must-have component for a healthy diet. But they can improve the satiety and blood sugar balance from a sweet treat. And to achieve a dessert that is truly high in protein, Greek yogurt or protein powder will be your two go-to ingredients.