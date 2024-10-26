Skip to Content
Beauty

A Sugar-Free Hot Chocolate That's Good For Skin Too (Perfect For Cozy Season!)

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
October 26, 2024
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by Norasit Kaewsai / Istock
Well, folks, we’ve made it to cozy season. As the temperatures drop, leaves change, and layers get thicker, my cravings for sweet treats also make an appearance. There’s just something about this time of year that demands rich, decadent indulgences. 

However, this year I have been trying to better manage my sugar intake. While I don’t follow any strict dietary rules in my personal life, I am very mindful of what I put into my body and how it makes me feel. And blood-sugar spikes from sweets can make me feel less-than-ideal if they’re part of my routine too regularly. 

However, I do have one comfort treat that offers a rich, chocolatey taste, no spike, and can support skin health: my collagen-infused hot chocolate.*

How to make a sugar-free hot chocolate that doesn’t spike your blood sugar

The secret to my sweet treat is mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen in chocolate. To achieve the rich, rich chocolate flavor, the formula uses organic cocoa derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic. These high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value. 

Then it’s sweetened with 100% pure monk fruit. Also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit," this sweetener has been used as a natural antioxidant1 for centuries in Chinese medicine. In pure forms (like that in our blend, i.e., organic monk fruit extract) are fermented from the pulp of the fruit, which removes the sugars but leaves a residual sweet flavor. 

You'll get the delicious sweetness needed to tone down bitter cacao but without the full sugar profile. In short, this monk fruit sugar is ideal for those with a daily sweet craving, but who don’t want to deal with the spike that comes with it. 

So not only does it contain zero added sugar, but it's filled with additional nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives that your skin will love. For example, the namesake collagen peptides. 

Research shows that collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density2.* How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen3 and other proteins that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* 

There’s also hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C and E for improved collagen production, biotin for hair support, L-glutamine for gut health, turmeric and SGS for antioxidant properties.*

Sound like the perfect treat that checks all the boxes? Well, making it is simple:

The takeaway

Even though I’m curbing my sugar intake lately, I don’t want to miss out on the fun that the season has to offer. I want to cozy up in plush blankets, light a candle, open a good book, and enjoy a sweet treat. Thanks to this sugar-free hot chocolate hack, I can do just that. 

