Want Healthier Gums? This Is The Vitamin You Need More Of
Does anyone else get the, "your gums are looking a bit inflamed" feedback from the dentist twice a year? I know I used to. Flossing consistently will absolutely help this, but oral hygiene isn't the only way to support the health of your gums and teeth. Your vitamin D status also has an impact. This vitamin is necessary of everything from keeping your teeth strong, maintaining gum and bone health, and supporting your mouth's immune response.*
Vitamin D has even been shown to accelerate tooth movement during orthodontic work. While many of us may be well out of braces, evidence shows that maintaining sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with better oral development and health1 at all ages.* Here's how.
It supports the tissues around your teeth*
Your gums are part of the periodontium2, a group of tissues that surround and support your teeth, including the gums, periodontal ligament, and alveolar bone.*
Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are essential minerals for maintaining healthy bones and teeth.* It also plays a role in maintaining normal bone mineralization.*
Because the bones and tissues surrounding your teeth are part of your skeletal system, getting enough vitamin D is an important part of supporting their normal structure and function3.*
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It supports a healthy inflammatory response
Your gums are constantly exposed to bacteria and other microorganisms, which means your body has an ongoing job of maintaining a balanced immune response in the mouth.*
What about vitamin D supplements?
So, where does supplementation fit in? Research has explored the relationship between vitamin D status, vitamin D supplementation, and different aspects of oral health.* Some studies suggest that adequate vitamin D may support:
- Healthy tooth mineralization by supporting the body's absorption and use of calcium and phosphate5.*
- Healthy gums and supporting tissues through its roles in bone and immune function.*
- Normal oral immune defenses by supporting processes involved in the body's response to microorganisms6.*
The takeaway
Your oral health is influenced by more than your toothbrush and floss. Nutrition, immune function, and the oral microbiome all play a role in maintaining a healthy mouth.* Vitamin D supports several of these foundational processes, from calcium absorption and tooth mineralization to normal immune function.*
For optimal oral health, consider adding a high-quality vitamin D supplement like this one to your dental hygiene routine. It provides 5,000 IU of sustainable sourced vitamin D3 per serving (which is just one gel cap!). Reviewers say it's been helpful in increasing stubbornly low vitamin D levels. Supplements like this help you achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency so it can do its job in supporting oral and whole-body health.*