Want Deeper Sleep? These 2 Drinks Can Help You Wind Down
A thoughtful nighttime drink (not alcohol!) can do more than just signal that the day is winding down. Certain ingredients actively support the nervous system, helping you shift from go-mode to a rest and relaxed state. Below are two options worth trying: One simple and classic, and one more targeted if you’re looking for deeper, more restorative sleep.*
Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is a go-to brew before bed and has cinched the ultimate sleepytime tea status.
Studies show that drinking chamomile tea can significantly improve sleep quality1 and help reduce those frustrating middle-of-the-night awakenings.
In one study of 80 new moms2, sipping a daily cup for two weeks improved daytime drowsiness, irritability, and concentration. Other research in adults over 60 found that taking a chamomile extract improved sleep quality 3after four weeks. Even inhaling chamomile essential oil for 10 minutes a day has been shown to reduce insomnia severity in as little as 15 days.
So what’s behind the effect? Its calming properties come from apigenin—a plant flavone that binds to receptors in the brain involved in relaxation. By interacting with these pathways, apigenin helps quiet nervous system activity and promotes a sense of ease.
All you have to do is steep 1–2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers in hot water for 5–10 minutes. It’s best to drink it 30–60 minutes before bed to give your body time to wind down.
A magnesium elixir
Magnesium drinks have been popular ever since the sleepy girl mocktail went viral.
This mineral is involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including those that regulate the stress response and muscle relaxation. When levels are suboptimal, it can show up as difficulty winding down at night, restless sleep, or lingering tension. And as nearly 43% of U.S. adults don’t get enough, adding a magnesium powder into your nighttime routine can be a smart choice.
magnesium+ rest & recovery is a powdered supplement that combines readily absorbable (and gentle on the stomach) magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder. Both ingredients are provided in science-backed doses to help you actually take advantage of their many benefits.
How does tart cherry help? Well, the fruit naturally contains some melatonin (a small amount compared to many supplements), and sipping on tart cherry juice before bed may boost sleep time and efficiency4.*
It's also speculated that the fruit's antioxidant capabilities help create a calmer and more peaceful internal environment that's more conducive to helping you drift into sleep.*
Since magnesium+ rest & recovery is already perfectly portioned, just mix it in 8 ounces of water or seltzer to enjoy an hour or two before bed. It can even help raise your sleep score by an average of 10 points!*
The takeaway
A bedtime beverage won’t magically fix poor sleep habits on its own. It can, however, help calm your mind and body after a stressful day.
Chamomile is a gentle place to start if you want something classic and calming. If you’re looking for more noticeable support, a well-formulated magnesium and tart cherry blend is a convenient, tasty, and effective way to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*