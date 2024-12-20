Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Get Into This Habit, Research Says

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 20, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman with Hands on Hips in Winter Coat
Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy
December 20, 2024

When you think about improving your gut health, things like fermented foods or dietary changes might come to mind. But according to research published in the journal General Psychiatry, there's another surprising way to alter your gut microbiome that has nothing to do with food: meditating. Here's what they found.

Studying the connection between meditation and the gut

The benefits of meditation are widely known but predominantly focus on the mental health benefits. In this study, researchers wanted to find out whether meditation could have some gut health benefits as well.

To do so, they analyzed stool and blood samples from Tibetan Buddhist monks and compared them to controls who did not meditate. These monks were avid meditators and also did not take anything that would alter their guts like antibiotics, antifungals, or probiotics.

Compared to the control group, the monks had more of the good bacteria strains that are associated with positive mental health, like Prevotella, Bacteroidetes, Megamonas, and Faecalibacterium species. The findings also indicated that anti-inflammatory pathways and metabolic health were stronger in the meditation group.

The blood samples also revealed that the monks had "significantly lower" levels of agents like cholesterol and apolipoprotein B, which are associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease risk.

As the study authors write in their research, "The microbiota enriched in monks was associated with a reduced risk of anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular disease and could enhance immune function. Overall, these results suggest that meditation plays a positive role in psychosomatic conditions and well-being."

Other ways to support your gut microbiome

If you're a seasoned meditation practitioner, take this as good news that your practice is benefiting not just your mind but your gut health too.

And even if you're not planning on becoming a Buddhist monk anytime soon, making time for meditation in your day-to-day life has so many benefits beyond your biome.

Along with picking up a meditation practice, some other ways to support optimal gut health include eating a wider variety of nutrient-dense foods—particularly fermented ones—and getting enough sleep and exercise.

And of course, giving your biome a beneficial bacteria boost by prioritizing probiotics is always a good idea. If you don't know where to start, check out our favorite probiotic supplements here.

The takeaway

The more we learn about the gut biome, the more it becomes abundantly clear that the body thrives when we treat it like a whole system of interconnected parts.

While more research needs to be done to fully understand the brain-gut axis, this is just another bit of evidence that our guts thrive when we take care of ourselves, and that includes when we meditate.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis
Integrative Health

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis
Integrative Health

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis
Integrative Health

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis
Integrative Health

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.