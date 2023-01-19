The benefits of meditation are widely known, but predominately focus on the mental health benefits. In this study, researchers wanted to find out whether meditation could have some gut health benefits, as well.

To do so, they analyzed stool and blood samples from Tibetan Buddhist monks, and compared them to controls who did not meditate. These monks were avid meditators, and also did not take anything that would alter their guts like antibiotics, antifungals, or probiotics.

Compared to the control group, the monks had more of the good bacteria strains that are associated with positive mental health, like Prevotella, Bacteroidetes, Megamonas and Faecalibacterium species. The findings also indicated that anti-inflammatory pathways and metabolic health were stronger in the meditation group.

The blood samples also revealed that the monks had "significantly lower" levels of agents like cholesterol and apolipoprotein B, which are associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease risk.

As the study authors write in their research, "The microbiota enriched in monks was associated with a reduced risk of anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease and could enhance immune function. Overall, these results suggest that meditation plays a positive role in psychosomatic conditions and well-being."