Their analysis pointed to six distinct patterns of eating: evenly-distributed; breakfast-dominant; lunch-dominant; dinner-dominant; snack-rich; breakfast-skipping.

Then, cognitive function was measured with a few different tests, such as word recall, counting backwards, quick mental math questions, etc.

Based on the findings, it would appear having an “evenly-distributed” pattern of eating is more advantageous for cognitive function than one that’s not evenly distributed. Namely, long-term cognitive function scores were “significantly lower,” according to the study authors, with unbalanced eating patterns—and especially for those who skipped breakfast.

“Thus,” they write, “maintaining balanced TPEIs has potentially positive effects on cognitive health, whereas skipping breakfast may significantly increase the risk of cognitive decline in middle-aged and older adults.”