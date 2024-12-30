Skip to Content
Functional Food

Study Finds Walnuts Are The Best Nut For Supporting Healthy Aging

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 30, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Walnuts, Pepitas, Hazelnuts, Almonds, and Cashews
Image by Toma Evsuvdo / Stocksy
December 30, 2024

We're all looking for tried-and-true ways to boost our well-being, especially as we get older. Things like gut and brain health, as well as diet and exercise are all factors to take into consideration. And according to new data from the Nurses' Health Study, there's one kind of nut, in particular, that outshines the rest when it comes to healthy aging: walnuts.

Even after accounting for all the other variables that affect aging, walnuts were the only nut linked with a greater chance of healthy aging.

Studying nut consumption

The four-year-long study included data from almost 34,000 women in their late 50s and early 60s, looking for links between nut consumption and healthy aging. They were asked about their diets, physical health, memory, and more, as well as receiving a chronic disease evaluation.

Those who had sound mental health along with no major chronic diseases, memory issues, or physical disabilities were defined as "healthy agers," and they made up about 16% of the women in the study. And interestingly enough, eating just two servings of walnuts a week was linked with a greater chance of being a "healthy ager" compared to a diet lacking walnuts.

Walnuts were recently found to support gut and heart health, too, which may explain some of the numbers seen in this research. And not only are they delicious and versatile, the fact that they support our health as we age makes them even better.

Why healthy aging is more important than ever

As populations continue to see longer and longer lifespans (the number of senior citizens in the U.S. has been climbing since the '60s), it's vital we learn more about how to support our health as we age. According to this study, it's estimated baby boomers will account for 21% of the population by 2034, with over half being women.

With that in mind, small dietary changes like eating more walnuts can go a long way in turning someone's diet and well-being around.

It should be noted that since this study was only on women, research is needed to see if the results translate to men. But given all we know about gut health and omega-3s, we think we can safely say a couple of servings of walnuts throughout your week definitely won't hurt.

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%
Functional Food

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%

Eliza Sullivan

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula
Recipes

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula

Eliza Sullivan

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes
Functional Food

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Eliza Sullivan

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?
Food Trends

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says
Functional Food

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect
Recipes

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect

Jamie Schneider

