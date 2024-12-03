Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Vitamin D Significantly Decreases Diabetes Risk In Folks With Prediabetes

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 03, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
3 women describe how their sex lives changed after menopause
Image by Santi Nuñez / Stocksy
December 03, 2024

It's no secret our nation has a serious metabolic health issue; 22 million U.S. adults1 aged 20 or older are diagnosed with diabetes, while approximately 78 to 84 million have prediabetes. (That's 34% to 37% of the adult population!) 

What's more, the prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes continues to rise, giving researchers an incentive to discover ways that Americans can stop this metabolic disorder from progressing. In a review and meta-analysis of three clinical trials from Annals of Internal Medicine, scientists from Tufts Medical Center did just that—and discovered that vitamin D intake may have a direct influence over the progression from prediabetes to Type 2 diabetes.

Vitamin D intake & metabolic health in America

Vitamin D plays a key role in glucose metabolism and insulin secretion. As such, evidence suggests that this essential fat-soluble vitamin—or, more specifically, the amount you have in your body—impacts your likelihood of developing diabetes.

Considering 29% of U.S. adults2 are deficient in vitamin D and another 41% are insufficient, it's entirely possible the link between vitamin D and diabetes is stronger than we fully understand. 

In this review, researchers analyzed three different randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to see whether increasing vitamin D intake for an individual with prediabetes can effectively lower their risk of developing diabetes. Two of the RCTs tested vitamin D3 (aka cholecalciferol) intake—specifically, 20,000 IU weekly and 4,000 IU daily—while the third tested eldecalcitol (a vitamin D analog).

Their findings highlighted yet another health benefit of vitamin D. Overall, vitamin D intake was found to reduce the risk of diabetes by 15% in individuals with prediabetes. Additionally, it increased the likelihood of regressing to normal (i.e., healthy) glucose regulation by 30%. 

How vitamin D sufficiency impacts diabetes risk

Interestingly, within the group of test participants that increased their vitamin D3 intake (rather than eldecalcitol), those that maintained a vitamin D blood serum level of 50 ng/ml or higher (i.e., the truly optimal vitamin D level we should be aiming for, according to experts) during the three-year follow-up reduced their diabetes risk by a whopping 76% compared to participants that had serum levels of 20 to 29 ng/ml (i.e., clinical insufficiency). 

These findings demonstrate that achieving and maintaining a healthy vitamin D status is a key factor for metabolic health.

Evidence shows that a premium vitamin D3 supplement is the most effective way to ensure vitamin D sufficiency. If you're interested in sustaining vitamin D sufficiency, you can find mindbodygreen's favorite D3 supplements here.

The takeaway

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient with whole-body health benefits. This review shows just how valuable vitamin D intake is for maximizing your overall metabolic health—especially if you have prediabetes.

RELATED: Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones
Integrative Health

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones
Integrative Health

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.