mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Vitamin D Levels For Life*

The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Vitamin D Levels For Life*

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Written by Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality.
Unrecognizable Woman Taking a Supplement with a Glass of Water

Image by iStock

September 13, 2021 — 9:25 AM

Throughout the last couple of years, it's become clearer than ever how important vitamin D is for our health—and what's at stake if we fall short.* Thing is, vitamin D continues to be one of the most common nutrient gaps and nutrient deficiencies in the U.S. and world. Research demonstrates that a staggering 41 percent of American adults meet the clinical definition for vitamin D insufficiency, while 29 percent are straight-up deficient.

Since this fat-soluble micronutrient is essential (daily) for promoting bone, teeth, muscle, immune, and whole-body health, mindbodygreen set out to create a premium and effective vitamin D supplement with a unique ability to support healthy levels.* With our new vitamin D3 potency+, we hacked the average vitamin D supplement by combining a clinically effective dose (5,000 IU) of high-quality vitamin D3 (hello, organic algal source) with healthy organic oils for optimal absorption.*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+

This one-of-a-kind formulation means you get the right amount of the most bioavailable and bioactive form of vitamin D (i.e., D3) from a sustainable source (algae!)—and that you can take with or without a meal—to support healthy D levels for life.* This smart supplement is the ultimate combo of effective and convenient.

Here's what top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness have to say about how mbg's vitamin D3 potency+ helps them (and their clients!) achieve sufficient D levels for full-body health.*

Advertisement

"Vitamin D3 potency+ is the ideal form of this essential micronutrient and delivers 5,000 IU that supports whole-body health."*

"Many of my patients have increased the time they spend indoors. As a result, I've seen a rise in vitamin D deficiency. Globally, vitamin D deficiency impacts over one billion people. The reasons are multifactorial, including limited sources of vitamin D-rich foods and reduced exposure to natural UVB rays. Taking a high-quality, bioavailable source of vitamin D helps bridge the gap. mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ is the ideal form of this essential micronutrient and delivers 5,000 IU that supports whole-body health."*

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian and cookbook author

"This product is my new daily insurance policy to ensure vitamin D sufficiency and increase my healthspan."* 

"The past 18 months have reminded us how critical vitamin D is to well-being. Low vitamin D levels have implications for immunity and broadly for whole-body health. But all vitamin D is not created equal. Vitamin D3 is the clearcut standout from a potency and bioavailability standpoint. We further optimize vitamin D3 potency+ with a trio of organic healthy fats to maximize absorption. This product is my new daily insurance policy to ensure vitamin D sufficiency and increase my health span."*

—Jason Wachob, mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO 

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+
Advertisement

"Achieving vitamin D sufficiency isn't a seasonal need, it's a daily endeavor."* 

"The smart solution for vitamin D deficiency has finally arrived. Achieving vitamin D sufficiency isn't a seasonal need, it's a daily endeavor. For this essential daily ritual, vitamin D3 potency+ is the high-quality, potent supplement solution I recommend for myself and my patients. I have confidence knowing that vitamin D3 potency+ can achieve and maintain healthy vitamin D levels in the body with its premium organic algal vitamin D3 at 5,000 IU and built-in trio of organic oils for absorption."*

—Amy Shah, M.D., double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor

"Widespread vitamin D deficiency is the other global pandemic that nobody is talking about, but should be."*

"Widespread vitamin D deficiency is the other global pandemic that nobody is talking about, but should be. While only modestly helped with diet and sunshine, this issue is solved via high-quality supplementation. mbg's vitamin D potency+ serves up 5,000 IU of plant-origin vitamin D3 from algae combined with an organic, virgin trio of oils to optimize bioavailability. With vitamin D3 potency+, I’m confident in my vitamin D sufficiency solution for calcium absorption, bones, immunity, and much more."*

—Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, board-certified doctor of Chinese Medicine & licensed acupuncturist

Advertisement

"As an endocrinologist, I know that achieving optimal serum 25(OH)D levels in the 50+ ng/ml range is imperative."*

"The majority of the world is vitamin D deficient. As an endocrinologist, I know that achieving optimal serum 25(OH)D levels in the 50+ ng/ml range is imperative for immune health, bone health, and more. It’s difficult for most standard vitamin D formulations to achieve this. mbg vitamin D3 potency+ delivers organic plant-derived vitamin D3 packaged in a fat-soluble envelope of oils. With this innovative technology, vitamin D3 potency+ can achieve optimal D3 levels and keep them there."*

—Brittany Henderson, M.D., ECNU, board-certified endocrinologist and owner of MyThyroidDoctor.com

"This algal vitamin D is sustainably sourced, organic, and comes in a highly-absorbable form with built-in healthy fats."*

"Many of us know we should get natural sunlight, but the reality is we don’t always get outside, let alone with enough skin exposed at the right times of the day. I take vitamin D3 potency+ to maintain optimal vitamin D levels and support the function of the many body systems that rely on this crucial hormone daily. This algal vitamin D is sustainably sourced, organic, and comes in a highly-absorbable form with built-in healthy fats—I don’t even have to remember to take it with food!"*

—Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., C.L.T., integrative registered dietitian

Advertisement

"I've switched to vitamin D3 potency+ because this premium approach optimizes every facet of my vitamin D experience."*

"Vitamin D is the number-one nutrient gap in the U.S. Food sources of vitamin D are naturally scant, and sun exposure is variable and hopefully moderate. After taking the same vitamin D3 supplement daily for a decade, I've switched to vitamin D3 potency+ because this premium approach optimizes every facet of my vitamin D experience: the superior D3 form, a clinically efficacious potency at 5,000 IU, an organic vitamin D source from algae, and a built-in profile of organic oils for absorption."*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N., mbg Director, Scientific Affairs

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality. Del Turco is also...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains
Integrative Health

The 6 Most Common Sleeping Positions & What They Say About You

Sarah Regan
The 6 Most Common Sleeping Positions & What They Say About You
Integrative Health

Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*

Abby Moore
Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*
Beauty

Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?

Alexandra Engler
Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?
Spirituality

A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward

The AstroTwins
A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward
Recipes

This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits

Abby Moore
This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How To Thrive As An Air Sign (Shoutout Gemini, Libra & Aquarius)

Sarah Regan
How To Thrive As An Air Sign (Shoutout Gemini, Libra & Aquarius)
Routines

This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away

Emily Chen
This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away
Beauty

I’m A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
I’m A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out
Recipes

The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall
Love

So You Know Your Own Attachment Style — But Which Ones Should You Date?

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Know Your Own Attachment Style — But Which Ones Should You Date?
Personal Growth

Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day

Tia Graham
Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-potency-supplement-expert-reviews-roundup

Your article and new folder have been saved!