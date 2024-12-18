Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How Vitamin D Status & Body Composition Impact Your Cancer Risk

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 18, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
December 18, 2024

Evidence suggests that increasing your vitamin D intake can help reduce your risk of developing cancer and autoimmune diseases (yes, really!), but a JAMA cohort study indicates this seemingly simple solution isn't so cut and dried. 

According to the research, body composition (i.e., as measured by weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and waist circumference) plays a massive role in how much vitamin D1 your body actively circulates—and, subsequently, impacts the cancer research previously determined.

How vitamin D status impacts cancer risk

This post hoc analysis of the VITAL study—which evaluated the influence of vitamin D and omega-3 intake on cancer, heart disease, and stroke risk—set out to discover whether body composition played a part in this relationship. 

This was inspired by the significant preventive results found in participants with "normal" BMI at the baseline that increased their vitamin D intake but not those with overweight or obesity. These included:

  • 24% reduction in cancer incidence
  • 42% reduction in cancer mortality
  • 22% reduction in autoimmune disease incidence

The cohort study analyzed a subset of 16,515 participants from the VITAL study and found that vitamin D levels increased less over a two-year period in participants with higher BMI. Researchers hypothesize that this is due to a blunted metabolism and lowered amount of circulating (i.e., active) vitamin D in the blood in individuals with overweight or obesity. 

Evidence shows a clear inverse relationship between adipose tissue and vitamin D status2, and this correlation subsequently impacts the likelihood that individuals with higher BMIs may reap the proactive health benefits demonstrated in previous studies (e.g., reduced cancer risk, cancer mortality, and autoimmune disease prevalence).

Does evidence show that maintaining healthy vitamin D levels can help reduce the likelihood of developing cancer or an autoimmune disease? Yes. However, current research also indicates that your body composition plays a massive role in how much vitamin D is stored in your adipose tissue (i.e., your body fat) versus the amount available for your cells to use. 

The takeaway

To reap optimal longevity benefits detailed in this study, reaching and maintaining healthy vitamin D status is key. And research shows the best way to achieve vitamin D sufficiency is with a premium high-potency vitamin D supplement. (Hint: You can find mindbodygreen's top picks here.)

More On This Topic

If You Do This To Fall Asleep, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Do This To Fall Asleep, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How Often You Should Exercise To Support Your Memory As You Age
Integrative Health

How Often You Should Exercise To Support Your Memory As You Age

Sarah Regan

Cracking The Code To Better Sleep, Energy, & Focus: The Science Of Circadian Rhythms
Integrative Health

Cracking The Code To Better Sleep, Energy, & Focus: The Science Of Circadian Rhythms

Jason Wachob

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health
Integrative Health

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health

Emma Loewe

How To Deepen Your Sleep With Light, From The Psychiatrist Who Coined SAD
Integrative Health

How To Deepen Your Sleep With Light, From The Psychiatrist Who Coined SAD

Norman E. Rosenthal, M.D.

5 Sleep Doctors Share Their (Very Strong) Feelings On The Snooze Button
Integrative Health

5 Sleep Doctors Share Their (Very Strong) Feelings On The Snooze Button

Emma Loewe

How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention
Mental Health

How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention

Abby Moore

12 Things A Psychologist Wants You To Eat To Keep Anxiety At Bay
Mental Health

12 Things A Psychologist Wants You To Eat To Keep Anxiety At Bay

Lauren Cook, PsyD

Study Shows Holding Onto This Fat In Your 40s & 50s May Predict Alzheimer’s Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Holding Onto This Fat In Your 40s & 50s May Predict Alzheimer’s Risk

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

