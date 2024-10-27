Skip to Content
Beauty

Want To Hydrate & Brighten Your Skin? Look For This In Your Moisturizer

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
October 27, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
October 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ask any derm, beauty editor, or industry expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and there's a solid chance vitamin C dominates the conversation.

After all, the classic antioxidant is lauded for evening skin tone, stimulating collagen production, and providing an overall glow. I could write a 10-page love letter to vitamin C at this point, but to be honest, layering vitamin C trips me up more than I'd care to admit. 

You see, depending on the form, vitamin C can be super unstable (more on that in a moment), so it's a very delicate dance to make sure you don't render it ineffective. And if you're partial to other skin care heroes (like, say, a hyaluronic acid serum), you may have to choose one adventure to avoid compromising on benefits. 

A solution? Try a vitamin C moisturizer! Not only can a hybrid formula help you streamline your beauty routine, but it may be the best option out there for super-sensitive skin. Given these perks, it's no wonder plenty of high-quality options have commanded the market of late—I'll bet you'll be besotted with them, too. 

Why you should use a vitamin C moisturizer

Look, I have absolutely nothing against vitamin C serums, but they do come with one major gripe: Many formulas are super unstable, namely ones containing L-ascorbic acid, which is the purest and most effective form of vitamin C. 

"Ascorbic acid is water-soluble and is not very stable in solution but can be best stabilized at a lower pH—this acidity can be irritating to sensitive skin," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. That's why experts recommend finding a formula with a concentration of 10% ascorbic acid or lower if you have easily irritated skin. Board-certified dermatologist Geeta Yadav, M.D., founder of FACET Dermatology, seconds the warning: "This ingredient performs best in formulas at a pH of 4 or below, but those with sensitive skin types do better with formulas that are closer to the skin's natural pH levels, around 6," she tells mbg. 

However! As the sourcing and technology become more and more innovative, brands have figured out how to weave in different forms at clinically effective levels with zero irritation. For example, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (also known as THD ascorbate) is an oil-soluble version of the antioxidant and most commonly used in facial oils and moisturizers—so you can have your vitamin C and reap hydration benefits, too. 

"A vitamin C moisturizer is a great way to add the ingredient into your routine," Yadav notes. "Vitamin C is known for brightening skin—but if skin is dehydrated, it'll maintain a dull appearance. By combining the hydrating and nourishing benefits of a moisturizer with the brightening and free-radical-fighting benefits of vitamin C, you'll get the best of both worlds." 

And because moisturizers typically contain more stable forms of vitamin C, you can layer on your hydrating serums without fear that the brightening antioxidant won't do its job. In fact, "Some studies have suggested that the fatty acid component of THD ascorbate may allow better penetration into the skin," King says, thanks to the ingredient's oil-soluble ability. 

How to layer a vitamin C moisturizer

Generally, experts recommend using vitamin C in the morning: "Vitamin C is a fantastic ingredient to combine with sunscreen, as it strengthens its protective effects1," Yadav shares. However, if you'd like to use a vitamin C moisturizer both day and night to leverage its hydrating and antioxidant properties, go right ahead! As someone who uses retinol in a skin cycling routine, I personally like to stick to a simple, nourishing moisturizer at night so I don't overwhelm my skin with too many actives—but a vitamin C moisturizer in the morning has become a godsend. 

Plus, unlike some finicky serums, you can apply your antioxidant-infused moisturizer on damp skin to leverage those hydrating ingredients without compromising the effects of vitamin C. To echo Yadav's praise: You really get the best of both worlds. 

The takeaway

If you've had trouble figuring out how to layer vitamin C in your routine (a common concern!), try slathering on a vitamin C moisturizer. These innovative formulas are potent, hydrating, and top-notch for sensitive skin—shop our favorites below.

Shop vitamin C moisturizers

Pai

Pai C-2 Believe Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer

$ 80
Pai C-2 Believe Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Moisturizer

$ 45
Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Moisturizer

Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

$ 65
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Créme

$ 48
Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Créme

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

