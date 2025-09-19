The Year's Second Virgo New Moon Is On Its Way—Here's What To Know
Every month, the new moon arrives to give us an opportunity to start fresh, set intentions, and plant seeds. And this month, we have a Virgo new moon solar eclipse—the second of two consecutive Virgo new moons rocking our skies this year.
It's rare to get these double-header new moons, and with the eclipse in the mix, it's sure to be a powerful moment astrologically. Here's what to know, plus how to work with this new moon eclipse, from astrologers.
The astrology behind this month's new moon solar eclipse
The Virgo new moon will be exact on Sunday, September 21, at 3:54 p.m. EDT, and with it, we'll have a partial solar eclipse as well. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, productivity has been in high gear since August 23, when the first Virgo new moon set the stage for disciplined developments.
Now, the pace is accelerating—and the eclipse could bring plot twists or even move your projects in unexpected directions. "Brace yourself for potential changes with support staff and suppliers. While you may discover ways to improve your efforts, don’t rush to undo all the hard work you’ve put in," the twins advise.
And with new moons being a time to start anew, try to embrace opportunities to try new things, learn new skills, or even advance your career. "It may be time to sign up for specialized training that can bump you to a new pay grade," the twins explain.
But keep in mind, Virgo is a sign of selfless service—and there's never been more need for that in the world. As such, the twins recommend seeking volunteer opportunities where you can make a difference and earn your earth angel halo.
"Whatever you do, make sure you have a solid plan in place for how to accomplish it," the twins note, adding, "The eclipse will oppose structure-obsessed Saturn, underscoring the need to project-manage any pipe dreams if you want them to become tangible realities."
3 rituals for the Virgo new moon partial solar eclipse
Ground yourself in nature
Eclipses are known for bringing unexpected shifts and changes, as well as feeling generally disorienting. With that in mind, if you do nothing else under this eclipse, try to stay grounded and get out into nature. Virgo is an earth sign, after all!
"It could be as simple as taking off your shoes and walking barefoot outside or touching a tree," the twins recommend, adding that you could bring a new plant into your home, or even pick up a grounding crystal associated Virgo (i.e. moss agate, peridot, or hematite).
Journal to process your emotions
With the moon in analytical Virgo, your thoughts could be moving a mile a minute under these eclipse moonbeams. And going back to the aforementioned point about feeling ungrounded, journaling is a great way to get your thoughts out on paper and make sense of your emotions.
As the twins note, eclipses usher in change fast, so we may not have time to think—much less process how we feel—about these sudden events. "Journaling, meditating, or talking things through with a wise adviser can help you make sense of what the cosmos are trying to tell you," they say.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to work with your tarot cards throughout the lunar cycle, and this new moon solar eclipse is no exception. Here's a four-card spread to get you started:
- What is shifting in my life under this eclipse?
- Where is this new moon encouraging me to start fresh?
- Where can I apply Virgo's selfless service in the world around me?
- How can I best support myself throughout this next chapter?
The takeaway
With the solar eclipse at play during this new moon, expect the unexpected and remain open to change. The themes of last month's new moon will likely carry over into your life this time around too, and we can all keep that momentum going. When in doubt, the twins say, watch out for perfectionism—Virgo’s pitfall.
P.S. Don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign!