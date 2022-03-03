However, it's important to know that in order for a humectant to work, it has to be used with emollients and occlusives, says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "Emollients are saturated and unsaturated variable-length hydrocarbons, which help in skin barrier function, and occlusives are oils and waxes which form an inert layer on the skin and physically block transepidermal water loss." So, yes, glycerin is a lovely humectant, but you need a combination of all three categories to effectively draw in water, strengthen the skin barrier, and keep all that hydration locked inside.