Ready For Valentine's Day? Here's What You Need To Know
Valentine's Day is officially here, and whether you're single or coupled up, there are some interesting astrological happenings to keep in mind. Here's what to know about the stars' influence on us this Valentine's Day, from an astrologer.
Your Valentine's Day astrological forecast
According to intuitive astrologer Patty Kamson, Valentine's Day is going to be a lovely blend of down-to-earth, dreamy energy this year. "With the Moon in Virgo," she tells mindbodygreen, "there’s a strong urge to plan out every detail—like double-checking dinner reservations or picking out the perfect gift. It’s a day where small gestures speak volumes about how much you care."
Keep in mind however, that the Virgo moon will be opposing Saturn in Pisces. This opposition reminds us that love doesn’t always follow a neat schedule, no matter how hard you plan. Attention to detail is great—but don't be afraid to let things flow.
And remember, Mars is still retrograde in Cancer, forming a trine to Saturn in Pisces. As Kamson explains, this aspect is urging us to deepen trust and build lasting bonds in our relationships.
"Whether you’ve been together forever or just started swiping right, this duo brings cozy commitment vibes. But here’s the catch: as dreamy as it feels, it’s generally a no-go to tie the knot or pop the question during a Mars retrograde," Kamson explains.
After all, Mars rules passion, motivation, and sexual energy, so when it's retrograde, romantic sparks can quickly fizzle. "Save those 'I dos' for when Mars is back in forward motion," Kamson adds.
We also have Neptune in Pisces lining up with the North Node on Valentine's Day, and according to Kamson, this brings a magical, "meant-to-be" vibe to your encounters. "You might lock eyes with someone and feel an instant spark, or see a longtime partner in a whole new light," Kamson says, adding, "It’s a cosmic invitation to trust where your love life is headed."
And with Mercury moving into Pisces on Valentine's Day, it will soften everyone’s communication style. You may find yourself speaking from the heart more than usual, Kamson notes, or even writing a sweet note or sharing feelings you’d normally keep to yourself. "It can feel a bit unusual if you’re used to logic over emotion, but give it a try. You might surprise yourself with how meaningful those words can be," she says.
The takeaway
All in all, Valentine’s Day 2025 is a mix of practical thinking and starry-eyed romance, according to Kamson: "It’s not just about grand gestures—it’s about showing genuine care, being open to spontaneous affection, and letting a bit of cosmic magic bring you closer to the one you love."
