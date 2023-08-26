Users Say They Use This Hydrating Hand Wash Multiple Times A Day For Softer Hands
Of all the beauty and personal care products folks rave about, hand soap usually isn’t one of them. Beauty devotees usually gush about high-performance vitamin C serums, depuffing eye creams, or body oils that feel like silk. But a hand wash? Well that’s an afterthought.
Given we use hand washes several times a day, every day, I’d like to make an argument that the product is worthy of your attention. Most hand washes are far too drying—using harsh cleansing ingredients with little to few hydrating buffers. A drying, irritating hand wash formula can do a lot of damage to your delicate skin, as it strips the skin of the precious moisture barrier. This can lead to signs of premature aging, such as fine lines and dark spots.
However, a high-quality, barrier-supporting formula can actually replenish the skin while you’re washing. One such option is mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand wash, softening blend that helps your skin feel fresh and invigorated throughout the day. I use it my home, and regularly get compliments on it.
But don’t just take my word for it, real users sing its praises too.
Why mindbodygreen customers love this hand wash
The hand wash uses gentle, plant-derived surfactants that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, weaken the barrier, or disrupt the biome, and yet still provides a sensorial appealing light lather.
As Liza wrote to use, “This product made washing my hands such a luxe experience. It's silky smooth and leaves my hands hydrated and without that stripped feeling that comes with all too many soaps.” The surfactants are all made from readily available renewable sources such as coconuts, and are fully biodegradable.
But that’s not all. The formula is enveloped in deeply hydrating botanicals such as organic aloe vera, red algae and plant oils for hydration. Aloe is a natural humectant that can help fade dark spots and soothe inflammation—and gives this body wash a cushiony-gel texture. It also contains cold-pressed, organic moringa seed oil and oat oil, two botanical oils ideal for sensitive skin.
“It never leaves my skin feeling tight, uncomfortable, or itchy, especially when I pair it with the hand cream. It's magic, and the scent is subtle yet fresh,” wrote Lucas.
Research shows us how great these ingredients are for skin as well. Studies suggest that oat oil has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin1. Moringa seed oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids to bolster the skin barrier. Finally, the red algae extract is shown to promote your skin cell’s natural hyaluronic acid synthesis2, which means your skin is better equipped to hold onto water throughout the day.
As for the scent, users say the bright fragrance was subtly sophisticated. For top notes, you’ll smell bergamot, ylang-ylang, and petitgrain. In the middle, neroli is the predominant note. The base is warm cedarwood. “I liked the scent. It was pleasantly neutral - never overpowering,” wrote Cindy.
This well-rounded and bright scent is a sophisticated combination of essential oils, natural extracts, and responsible synthetics that was formulated in compliance with the IFRA 49th Amendment and Prop 65—the most up-to-date international and domestic fragrance regulatory standards available.
The takeaway
Don’t sleep on your hand soap. It’s a vital step that you do multiple times a day. If you’re not using a caring, comforting formula, it has the potential to wreak havoc on the skin, But with the right one, you can keep skin supple, improve the appearance, and most importantly, ensure your skin is healthy.
I know once you try our postbiotic hand wash, you’ll be a convert—just like Renee, who wrote: “Really hydrating — my skin doesn't feel dry after. I love using it because of the scent too! Really brightens up my day.”
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.