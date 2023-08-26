But that’s not all. The formula is enveloped in deeply hydrating botanicals such as organic aloe vera, red algae and plant oils for hydration. Aloe is a natural humectant that can help fade dark spots and soothe inflammation—and gives this body wash a cushiony-gel texture. It also contains cold-pressed, organic moringa seed oil and oat oil, two botanical oils ideal for sensitive skin.

“It never leaves my skin feeling tight, uncomfortable, or itchy, especially when I pair it with the hand cream. It's magic, and the scent is subtle yet fresh,” wrote Lucas.

Research shows us how great these ingredients are for skin as well. Studies suggest that oat oil has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin1 . Moringa seed oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids to bolster the skin barrier. Finally, the red algae extract is shown to promote your skin cell’s natural hyaluronic acid synthesis2 , which means your skin is better equipped to hold onto water throughout the day.

As for the scent, users say the bright fragrance was subtly sophisticated. For top notes, you’ll smell bergamot, ylang-ylang, and petitgrain. In the middle, neroli is the predominant note. The base is warm cedarwood. “I liked the scent. It was pleasantly neutral - never overpowering,” wrote Cindy.

This well-rounded and bright scent is a sophisticated combination of essential oils, natural extracts, and responsible synthetics that was formulated in compliance with the IFRA 49th Amendment and Prop 65—the most up-to-date international and domestic fragrance regulatory standards available.