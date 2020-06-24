When you're trying to determine the healthiest eating style to follow, it can feel overwhelming. Should you try the Mediterranean Diet? Intermittent fasting? The ketogenic diet?

Many nutritionists will tell you the ideal way to eat varies from person to person—and that concept was taken one step further in a recent study. Researchers from Imperial College London and Northwestern University say the answer may lie in urine.

The study, published in the journal Nature Food, details a five-minute urine test which reveals the health of an individual’s diet.