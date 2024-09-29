Advertisement
This Overnight Treatment Makes Aging Skin Look Firm, Smooth & Supple (+ Save 20%)
Aging is something to celebrate, but the changes to your skin can be frustrating. Whether it’s fine lines, crepey skin, discoloration, or a generally lackluster complexion, you may find yourself wanting to turn back the clock.
This quest led me to the Eight Saints Up The Anti night cream, which has nearly 3,000 perfect 5-star ratings on Amazon from women of all ages who say it visibly smoothed their fine lines and wrinkles and brought a healthy glow back to their skin. One even swears the natural cream is “like hitting the reset button on your face.”
It's powered by three science-backed ingredients: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides, all known for promoting healthier, younger-looking skin.
Needless to say, I started testing the cream immediately—and we scored an exclusive discount so you can do the same. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 20%.
What's great about this night cream
It's made with natural, science-backed ingredients
I'm quite particular about the products I use on my skin, so I appreciate that all Eight Saints formulas are plant-based, cruelty-free, dermatologist-approved, and made in the United States.
Up The Anti is made with natural ingredients, each with impressive science-backed benefits.
- Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains moisture1, helping to plump the skin and reduce fine lines. Fun fact: Our natural reserve of hyaluronic acid is cut in half by the time we hit our 50s2.
- Niacinamide supports the skin’s natural lipid barrier, reduces inflammation, evens the skin tone, shrinks the pores, and smooths fine lines.
- Peptides stimulate collagen production (to help maintaining skin firmness and elasticity) and repairs and strengthens the skin.
It's great for all skin types
The brand says the Up The Anti cream is particularly good for those with dull skin, redness, fine lines, and/or wrinkles—and it's safe for all skin types (dry, oily, combination, acne-prone, etc.).
I'm prone to redness and irritation, and I've experienced neither since I started using this cream.
The texture is smooth, not greasy
Thicker night creams tend to sit on top of my skin and feel too heavy on my face, but this non-greasy formula melts right in. The very first night I used the cream, I could feel my skin drinking it in.
A little bit goes a long way, which is great because I know the container will last me at least three to four months.
The results speak for themselves
As one reviewer aptly put it: "[This cream] does what no other night cream has been able to do." In just one use it instantly softened my dry, thirsty skin—and the next morning I woke up with a subtle glow that lasted through the entire day.
I've only been testing the cream for two weeks, but if the 3,500+ reviews are any indication, I have a lot to look forward to.
Here's what other testers say:
- "My skin is really dry from perimenopause and since I started using Up the Anti, it has felt and looked so much better. My skin has a refreshed glow that had been missing for a while."
- "Every time I use it, I feel like I just had a facial. It isn't oily and doesn't dry out my skin during the night."
- "I'm 44 and have fairly good skin, but I deal with age spots, hormonal pimples and dryness at times. This makes my skin feel new, refreshed and smooth in the morning. I truly have noticed less lines and healthier skin the longer I use it."
- "My skin was soft, dewy, and glowing after only one night. I continued to use it every night until the sample ran out, and my skin loved it. The texture of my skin has also changed and is much smoother."
- "I use it on my crows feet in the evening and they’re softening after about two months of daily use. Great product for older dry skin."
- "I’ve lost some weight recently and this cream has really helped with the sagging skin on my neck."
What I'd change about the Up The Anti cream
So far my only complaint about the cream is that I don't love the scent. I will say though that I seem to be in my own camp here, as many reviewers actually rave about it—but I prefer fully unscented skincare.
The takeaway
The reviews caught my attention, but my early results from the Up The Anti night cream are keeping me consistent. My skin looks brighter, smoother, and plumper than it did two weeks ago—and I can't wait to see the long-term benefits for myself.
Want to join me in aging in reverse? Use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 20% from now until September 30.
Editor's tip: The discount is also valid on my go-to eye cream that perks up my entire face.
