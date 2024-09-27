Advertisement
I Was Underwhelmed By Eye Creams Until I Tried This Plumping Formula (+ Save 20%)
As someone with naturally shadowy under-eyes, I’ve tried just about every ‘brightening’ product under the sun—but it turns out plumping is what I should have been targeting all along. And, no, I’m not talking about filler; I’m talking about an eye cream that does the filling for you (no needles included).
When I first swiped the Eight Saints Wonder-Fill cream under my eyes, I expected it to be more or less like most other underwhelming eye products I’ve tried—but the joke was on me.
This eye cream actually restores volume in my under-eyes, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it perks up my entire face.
Don't believe me? See for yourself with 20% off with code MINDBODYGREEN, valid until September 30.
What makes the Wonderfill eye cream so good
Hyaluronic acid plays the starring role in this rich cream. The well-loved ingredient is similar to collagen in that the body creates it naturally—and it plays a huge role in the skin’s aging process.
According to board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., “[Hyaluronic acid] functions to retain water, keep our tissues well lubricated, and our skin looking firm and youthful.” In fact, it can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water1 and is the key molecule responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated1.
Since our skin loses some of its ability to retain moisture as we age, skin care with hyaluronic acid can be a true hero for plumping.
Wonder-Fill ups the ante by adding ingredients to boost long-term results, such as peptides to promote collagen production, niacinamide to address fine lines, dullness, pigmentation, and irritation, and vitamin E to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.
My results from the Wonder-Fill eye cream
When I say other eye products have been underwhelming, I mean in the sense that they rarely pack an instant punch. Most of the time, I use it more for long-term, preventative care, but Wonder-Fill’s effects are instant. Even my boyfriend asked me if there was something different about my face.
I first tested the cream on a morning when my eyes were particularly shadowy (not my best sleep score, to say the least).
The cooling metal applicator instantly soothed my sensitive under eyes, and I was shocked by how quickly the thick cream absorbed. I applied it, as recommended by the brand, to slightly damp skin after washing my face, and it didn’t leave behind any unwanted shine or moisture.
Instead, my skin drank it up—and by the time I finished the rest of my skin care routine, my under-eyes appeared visibly plumper, dewier, and brighter. Akin to a really great concealer, this perked up my entire face.
I’d be remiss not to mention the luxurious texture of the Wonder-Fill cream. Yes, the tube is $39—but a tiny drop of this thick, luscious formula goes a long way. I’ve been using it morning and night for two weeks, and my tube still feels 90% full.
Bonus: I’m wearing less concealer, and I no longer feel like I need a swipe of mascara to brighten my eyes when I leave the house. So I'm also saving money on makeup—and hey, it’s a small fraction of what real fillers would cost!
The takeaway
No product is a miracle worker, but this plumping cream is pretty close. Thanks to research-backed ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin E, Wonder-Fill is my secret weapon for plumper, brighter eyes (even when my sleep is subpar).
Don't miss your chance to save 20% with code MINDBODYGREEN. Just be warned: This cream is prone to sell-outs, and I predict it won’t be available much longer.
