Leading The Health Charge Amid The COVID Chaos Is... Bill Maher?

On a recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, he shared a simple-yet-powerful message: America’s top health officials need to “find the courage” to encourage a healthy diet. Focusing on nutrient-dense diet may seem like an odd recommendation regarding COVID-19, especially in a country whose primary counsel has been to wear a mask, stay socially distant, and wash your hands effectively. But according to the numbers, it’s one that deserves just as much attention.

It’s no secret many Americans adhere to an unhealthy, industrial diet. And this eating style can increase the risk of obesity. As Maher notes, “Obesity was already killing us slowly, but mixed with the virus, it’s killing us fast.”

This notion aligns with preventative medicine specialist David Katz, M.D., and board-certified family physician Cate Shanahan, M.D., (both of whom have been a guest on Maher’s Emmy Award-winning show and the mbg podcast): “With COVID, all those slow-burning chronic diseases that affect you over time can kill you tomorrow,” Katz shared during his episode.

Similarly, Shanahan told us, “These infectious diseases pick off people who are not healthy.” (Of course, it's important to acknowledge that the coronavirus can infect healthy people, too—but a healthy immune system is one factor that can help fight the virus.)

There’s research to back it up, too: Maher references a statistic from Public Health England, which states that for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 to 40, the risk of death from COVID-19 increases by 40%. For people with a BMI over 40, that risk increases by 90%, compared to those not living with obesity. A similar study has shown that patients under 60-years-old with a BMI over 35 were twice as likely to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19.

The science is there, the doctors agree, and yet public health officials refrain from prioritizing a healthy diet right up there with wearing a mask and washing your hands. To summarize Maher's frank discussion: What gives?