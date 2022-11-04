If you care about healthy aging and skin care, there’s a good chance you have collagen on your radar. It’s the most abundant structural protein in the body and skin, but as your natural levels decline over time, fine lines, sagging, sallowness, and crepey skin aren't’ too far behind.

To restore those levels, you might want to flock to supplements, as these have been shown to enhance your body's own collagen production3 by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with. As a result, research has found that collagen can support skin elasticity4 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller.

Just one caveat: Not all collagen supplements actually put in the work, especially after the product category received a ton of buzz over the past few years. It seems everyone wants to hop on the collagen train, so we created a helpful guide to aid your search. Here, find the best high-quality collagen supplements on the market.