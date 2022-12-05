Eyeliner is one of those makeup steps that likely has a learning curve—especially if you’re going for a bold graphic look, such as a sharp wing. However, even a more natural look is not so easy to master; first and foremost, you need to pick the right product.

From gel to cream to pencil and beyond—there are more types of liner out there than you might think. Luckily, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg recently gave a quick rundown on TikTok to coach us through it. Here are the SparkNotes.