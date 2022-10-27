A Euphoria Makeup Artist's Tips To Master Winged Eyeliner, Once & For All

“Don't be scared of eyeliner—she can smell fear,” quips celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French when I asked her about her must-have application tips. As someone whose hands shake at the mere sight of a felt tip, I’d proudly slap that proverb on a bumper sticker and parade around town. It seems every time I attempt to create the quintessential flick, I wind up with a bathroom counter littered with cotton swabs and very angry, splotchy eyes. Of course, I’m not alone: A quick search on Google conjures plenty of “how-to” guides, each promising a wing so sharp it could cut glass (and no tears!).

But if there’s anyone to school us on an A+ eyeliner game, I’d argue it’s French. After all, she won an Emmy Award for her work on season two of Euphoria, which included a number of stunning graphic eye looks—some of which would be incomplete without a signature fierce wing.

Are you ready to excel at eyeliner? Find French’s essential tips below.