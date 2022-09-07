This is where turmeric supplements can come in. They make it easy to get a targeted daily dose of turmeric without needing to overpower your meals with its earthy, slightly bitter taste (not to mention potential heavy metals). "Nobody wants a spoonful of lead, but so few people are talking about the heavy metal burden of daily, liberal use of spices like turmeric," explains nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

However, some supplements still have a bioavailability disadvantage, and that's where mbg's new turmeric potency+ stands out from the pack. The 500mg of Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric in our supplement is protected and enhanced by unique PNS technology that makes it up to 10 times easier for the body to absorb and benefit from (you can read the nitty-gritty of how it works here.)*†

Designed to be easy on the GI tract, our supplement also contains full-spectrum ginger, a buddy botanical of turmeric that has gastroprotective effects.* (No tummy discomfort here.) It's topped off with black pepper, a bioavailability enhancer, for an effective daily supplement with a distinct absorption advantage.*

Here's what early reviewers are saying about how the convenient supplement delivers the health perks of turmeric into capsules that are oh-so-easy to swallow.