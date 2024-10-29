Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin
Author:
Christina Coughlin
October 29, 2024
Christina Coughlin
mbg SEO Editor
By Christina Coughlin
mbg SEO Editor
Christina Coughlin is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Overhead Photo of Turmeric Powder
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
October 29, 2024

A lot of women think premenstrual syndrome—aka PMS—is to be expected and endured. It can affect your mood, your body, your behaviors, and more, creating an altogether unpleasant experience every month of the year. While it's certainly common, PMS isn't actually normal, meaning there are ways to mitigate those symptoms.

According to spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., turmeric may be a great way to curb those premenstrual symptoms. She spoke with us about the health benefits of the spice, and when you can take it to optimize those benefits for PMS. 

Koya explains a clinical trial1 in which researchers discovered a reduction in PMS symptoms after participants supplemented with curcumin, turmeric's active compound. The study looked at mood symptoms (restlessness, irritability, anxiety), physical symptoms (GI distress, headaches, abdominal pain), and behavioral characteristics (fatigue, appetite changes, lack of energy).

Results showed a significant decrease in symptoms after supplementation throughout three menstrual cycles, linking its potential to treat PMS. 

For why this could be the case, Koya points to the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric. In fact, many of the negative symptoms of PMS can be linked to inflammation, she says. A 2016 study found a link between the severity of a person's PMS and a specific inflammation biomarker, called high-sensitivity C-reactive protein. 

When should you take turmeric in your cycle?

Koya recommends people with severe PMS consider supplementation in a similar style as the clinical trial: "twice daily (every 12 hours) for seven days prior to the commencement of menstruation and three days into menstruation." She also emphasizes the importance of combining this supplement with something that can boost the bioavailability of curcumin, like piperine, which you can get from black pepper

Koya cites cooking as a way to get that turmeric in if necessary but says that supplementation is the best method when it comes to treating PMS. "You can definitely embrace turmeric in cooking, but it would be hard to reach that level of curcumin (200 mg daily) without supplementation," she says. "I recommend a whole turmeric-based supplement with curcumin but also the other bioactive curcuminoids." 

Here are some simple tricks to add turmeric to your diet, plus a recipe for turmeric tea.

The views expressed in this article are those of one expert. They are the opinions of the expert and do not necessarily represent the views of mindbodygreen, nor do they represent the complete picture of the topic at hand. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.