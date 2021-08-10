Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Both practices offer similar benefits and may allow you to withstand cold temperatures. But what's the difference, really? As Dittmar told mbg, tummo breathing incorporates a more spiritual component and also includes visualizations, which the Wim Hof method does not.

She adds that tummo breathing can help you "summon spiritual knowledge" and that it "feels more meditative" than Hof's method.

On the other hand, as noted on Wim Hof's website, "The Wim Hof Method mainly comes from what Wim calls 'cold hard nature,' and has no religious components."

That said, figuring out which option is better for you will come down to your individual needs and experience level.

If you're brand-new to breathwork, it may be easier to start with the Wim Hof method, so you can focus on getting the breathing pattern down before you incorporate a visualization as you would with tummo.

Or, perhaps you are looking for more of a spiritual, meditative breathwork experience, in which case tummo might appeal to you.

At the end of the day, the best way to really find out which one you prefer is probably to give them both a try. (Note: It is not recommended to try these practices if you are pregnant, have epilepsy, high blood pressure, heart disease, or have a history of heart failure, stroke, etc. Talk to your doctor if you have questions.)