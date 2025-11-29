I Tried A Vagus Nerve Stimulator For A Month — Here’s My Take
If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be busybody. I’m the type who thrives on creating a to-do list, completing tasks, and finding new projects. Sitting still? It's not in my skillset.
While my go-go-go mindset is great for productivity, it comes with a price: stress (and not the good kind). I turn a perfectly calm morning into a race against my own mental to-do list. If something goes off schedule, I feel it—and it makes deep focus nearly impossible.
So when I heard about Truvaga Plus, a handheld vagus nerve stimulator that promises to help your body chill out in just two minutes, I was intrigued. Skeptical, yes—but intrigued.
What exactly is Truvaga Plus?
The Truvaga Plus is a handheld device that helps your body tap into the parasympathetic side of your nervous system. Known as "rest and digest” mode, it's responsible for calm, focus, and recovery.
Using gentle, non-invasive electrical pulses, it stimulates the vagus nerve, a key communication line between your brain and body. The idea: When your nervous system is balanced, everything else—from stress and sleep to digestion and focus—falls into place.
Sessions take two minutes and are scheduled from your phone using the brand's app. You can select different modes (like stress relief, mental performance, or sleep support) and adjust the intensity to your comfort level.
And while that might sound a little futuristic, the science behind vagus nerve stimulation is goes deeper than you think. Truvaga is considered a non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS).
Considered a powerful tool for neurology and psychiatry, VNS was initially developed for treatment-resistant epilepsy. As VNS developed, researchers sought for less invasive options that didn't require surgical implants, leading to nVNS.
Research shows this form of activation is just as effective1. Specifically, studies have linked nVNS to better mood and focus2, boosted cognition3, and even increased heart rate variability4 (which can be a challenging task).
A tool for calm & focused mornings
I started using Truvaga within the first hour of waking up. My mornings tend to be chaotic; I’m one of those people who opens their laptop before their first sip of coffee. Taking two minutes to pause almost felt rebellious.
For each session, I held the device gently against the side of my neck and started the “Mood” mode. Within seconds, I felt this subtle, soothing vibration. Not jarring or buzzy—more like a gentle hum that reminded me to slow down.
After the first week, I noticed two main things: my mornings felt smoother, and my focus lasted longer. I wasn’t ping-ponging between emails and texts. I could actually finish a task before thinking about the next five.
A nighttime ‘reset’ button
At night, I started using the “Sleep” setting about 20 minutes before bed. Normally, my brain likes to replay conversations as I’m trying to fall asleep—but with this routine, I found myself dozing off faster and waking up feeling genuinely rested.
On especially stressful days, I’d sneak in a third two-minute session mid-afternoon. Think of it like a nervous system reset button. Instead of reaching for another coffee, I’d grab the Truvaga—a short break helped me get back on track without the jitters.
The takeaway
If you’re someone who’s constantly “on,” Truvaga Plus is like having a pocket-sized calm button. It doesn’t require hours of meditation or a full wellness routine overhaul—just a few mindful minutes to help your nervous system catch up with your life. I’m not saying it’s magic (I still have my Type-A moments), but it’s one of the few wellness tools I’ve actually stuck with. And for something that fits in the palm of your hand, that’s pretty powerful.