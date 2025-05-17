We’ve all heard it a thousand times: Sleep is key to optimal health! Make sure you get at least 7–8 hours of high-quality zs! Don’t skimp on sleep! Unfortunately, for many of us, getting good sleep is easier said than done. We may struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or fall back asleep after a 4 a.m. wakeup. This study shows us that while certain over-the-counter and prescription medications can help people fall asleep, they should be a last resort due to their impact on long-term brain health.