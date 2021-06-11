This Common Sleep Issue Might Harm Cognitive Performance, Study Finds

We've all dealt with bouts of sleep trouble, but those with insomnia have consistent problems sleeping that spill over into the next day and can lead to increased feelings of depression, anxiousness, and of course, tiredness. Researchers are always learning more about the particular patterns of insomnia and how they can affect health in the long term.

According to a new study out of the University of Michigan, published in the journal Sleep, consistent trouble falling asleep (or prolonged sleep latency) is one insomnia symptom linked with cognitive impairment down the line.

Here's what to know about the benefits of keeping your sleep latency in check and some strategies for doing so.