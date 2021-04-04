These Healthy Cacao Brownies Feature A Delicious Tropical Twist

There's nothing like the exquisite, chocolatey smell of homemade cacao brownies to transport me back to my Costa Rican childhood. Making brownies from scratch with my family—and then, of course, feasting on them—wasn't only a way to satisfy our shared love for cacao, but also a beautiful ritual that unleashed our culinary creativity.

I absolutely love embracing the vast versatility of brownies to this day. One of my favorite variations features a tropical, fruity, and healthy twist! I add shredded coconut, papaya, and pineapple for sweet but delicate notes that beautifully balance the rich nature of chocolate. From my tropical heart to yours, here's a fudgy, nostalgia-inspired cacao brownie recipe you need to try.