Don't Be Fooled By This Sneaker's Minimalist Look: It Delivers Maximum Comfort

It turns out that if they're not donated, parts of our old sneakers can only really be "downcycled," or repurposed as lesser-value items like rubber flooring. And here's the tricky thing about shoes—running shoes in particular: Since they're made using a couple of different materials, so they're hard to take apart. As such, most of them don't get a chance at a second life and are destined to (very, very slowly) decompose in a landfill after we're done with them.

On top of that, avid runners go through shoes at Usain Bolt-level speed. Most experts recommend switching running shoes after 300 to 500 miles; much beyond that, they'll lose their cushioning and could lead to injury. Depending on how much you run, this could mean you're getting rid of a pair every 4-6 months.

In response to this trashy problem, some sneaker companies are starting to sell runners that are easier to take apart for recycling. Another approach is to create shoes that are designed to stay in use for longer, like the Eliot Runner, the first sneaker from classic running brand Tracksmith.