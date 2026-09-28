Too Much Light At Night May Physically Change Your Heart, Study Finds
We spend a lot of time trying to perfect our sleep environments. We turn down the thermostat, invest in better mattresses, put our phones away earlier, and maybe even track exactly how long we spend in deep sleep.
But there's one part of the bedroom that's surprisingly easy to overlook: how dark it actually is.
Maybe there's a streetlight coming through the curtains, a glowing alarm clock next to your bed, or enough ambient light from outside that you can still make out everything in the room. It may not seem bright enough to matter, especially if you're still able to fall asleep.
But light is one of the strongest signals your brain uses to keep your circadian rhythm on track. And researchers are becoming more interested in whether nighttime light exposure may affect much more than the quality of your sleep.
Nighttime light exposure & your heart
In a new study, researchers analyzed data from more than 11,000 adults to see whether exposure to light at night was associated with changes in the heart's structure and function.
Rather than asking people how dark their bedrooms were, participants wore wrist sensors for seven days that objectively measured their exposure to light overnight. About three years later, they underwent cardiac MRI scans, giving researchers a detailed look at the size, shape, and function of different chambers of the heart.
The researchers then compared those scans with participants' nighttime light exposure, while accounting for other factors that could influence cardiovascular health.
It's an interesting design because previous research has already linked nighttime light exposure with cardiovascular disease. This study went a step further by looking for physical changes in the heart that might help explain that association.
More light at night was linked to changes in heart structure
Compared with people who were exposed to almost no light overnight, participants exposed to more than three lux showed several differences in the structure and function of their hearts.
For context, three lux is still fairly dim. You don't need to be sleeping with an overhead light on to reach that level. Ambient light from outside, a television, or other light sources in the bedroom can all contribute to nighttime exposure.
Among those with greater light exposure, researchers saw thickening of the wall of the left ventricle, the heart's main pumping chamber, along with less space inside the chamber itself. They also found signs that the heart muscle wasn't relaxing and flexing as effectively.
Researchers describe this type of structural change as cardiac remodeling. The heart can remodel in response to ongoing stress, changing its size, shape, or thickness to adapt. That response isn't necessarily harmful in every context, but over time, certain patterns of remodeling can leave the heart stiffer and less efficient and are associated with conditions such as heart failure.
Because this was an observational study, we can't say that sleeping in a brighter room directly caused these changes. But the findings offer a possible biological clue for why nighttime light has been associated with poorer cardiovascular health in previous research.
Why nighttime light could affect your heart
The connection becomes easier to understand when you think about light as biological information rather than simply something that helps us see.
Our bodies use changes between light and darkness to regulate the circadian clock, which helps coordinate sleep, hormone release, metabolism, blood pressure, heart rate, and many other processes across a 24-hour cycle.
Normally, nighttime darkness tells the body that it's time to shift into its overnight state. Light exposure can interfere with that signal, potentially suppressing melatonin and disrupting normal circadian rhythms. Researchers suspect that repeated disruption may influence the autonomic nervous system, blood pressure, inflammation, and metabolic function, all of which can affect the cardiovascular system over time.
This doesn't mean the tiny light on your charger is single-handedly changing your heart. But if you're consistently sleeping in a room that's brighter than it needs to be, reducing that exposure is a relatively simple way to better support the biological rhythms your body expects.
Easy ways to make your bedroom darker
We can't control every source of light pollution, particularly if you live in a city or near a busy street. But the bedroom itself is usually much easier to modify.
Blackout curtains or shades can make a big difference if outdoor light comes through your windows. Cover or turn off unnecessary LEDs from chargers, televisions, alarm clocks, and other electronics, and consider an eye mask if getting the room completely dark isn't realistic.
It's also worth thinking about the hour or two before bed. Dimming overhead lights and opting for warmer, softer lighting in the evening can help reinforce the transition from daytime to nighttime rather than flooding your eyes with bright light right up until you get into bed.
The takeaway
We already think about movement, nutrition, sleep duration, and stress when it comes to protecting our hearts as we age. And if you're looking for another simple way to support your heart over the long run, making your bedroom darker is an easy place to start.