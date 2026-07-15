This Common Evening Habit Was Linked To Three Major Eye Diseases
If you're anything like me, your evenings probably end with at least one glowing screen. Maybe you're finishing a few emails, watching a show on the couch, or getting sucked into "just one more" video before finally putting your phone down.
We've spent years talking about what all that nighttime screen time does to our sleep. But your circadian rhythm may not be the only thing paying attention.
We've spent years talking about blue light and digital eye strain. But researchers are beginning to wonder if that's only part of the story. Could the amount of bright artificial light we're exposed to after sunset actually influence how our eyes age over the years? A new study1 suggests it's possible.
Tracking real-world light exposure for nearly eight years
One of the reasons this study stands out is that it didn't rely on people estimating how much screen time they had or how bright they thought their homes were.
Researchers followed more than 82,000 adults from the UK Biobank who wore wrist devices equipped with light sensors for a full week. These devices measured how much light participants were exposed to throughout the day, including a particularly important window between 8:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., when our circadian system is especially sensitive to light.
The researchers then followed participants for nearly eight years to see who developed three common age-related eye conditions: age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma. They also accounted for a wide range of factors that could influence risk, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, season, and other lifestyle variables.
Bright evenings were linked to a higher risk of several eye diseases
People exposed to the brightest levels of evening light, more than about 1,000 lux between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., had a 31% higher risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, an 18% higher risk of cataracts, and a 47% higher risk of glaucoma compared with those exposed to lower levels of light.
To put that brightness into perspective, a typical living room usually falls somewhere between 100 and 500 lux. But brightly lit offices, bright LED fixtures, specialized workplace lighting, and some high-brightness displays can easily exceed 1,000 lux. The researchers believe these modern sources of artificial light may be disrupting the eye's natural nighttime maintenance processes while also increasing oxidative stress, two biological pathways that have already been linked to age-related eye disease.
This was an observational study, so it can't prove that bright evening light directly caused these conditions. It's also possible that people with higher nighttime light exposure differed in other ways that weren't fully captured. Still, the large sample size, long follow-up period, and objective light measurements make the findings difficult to ignore.
Creating a more eye-friendly evening routine
You don’t need to sit in complete darkness after sunset or swear off screens forever. Instead, think about creating a gradual transition into nighttime, giving both your circadian rhythm and your eyes a chance to recognize that the day is winding down.
A few simple habits can help:
- Dim overhead lights after sunset instead of keeping every room brightly lit
- Lower the brightness on your phone, tablet, computer, and television in the evening
- Turn on Night Shift or another warm-color display setting after dark
- Avoid spending long stretches staring at extremely bright screens right before bed
- Get outside or near a bright window soon after waking. Morning sunlight helps strengthen your circadian rhythm, making your body less sensitive to disruptive light later that evening
These habits may not only support healthier sleep but also reduce unnecessary stress on your eyes over time.
The takeaway
We can't avoid artificial light entirely, nor should we. But creating a softer, dimmer evening environment is a simple change that supports the body's natural rhythms. As research continues to explore how light influences healthy aging, your nighttime lighting routine may become just as important as your morning one.