To put that brightness into perspective, a typical living room usually falls somewhere between 100 and 500 lux. But brightly lit offices, bright LED fixtures, specialized workplace lighting, and some high-brightness displays can easily exceed 1,000 lux. The researchers believe these modern sources of artificial light may be disrupting the eye's natural nighttime maintenance processes while also increasing oxidative stress, two biological pathways that have already been linked to age-related eye disease.