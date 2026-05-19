Growing Research Reveals Potential Link Between Eye Health & Dementia Risk
Your eyes may reveal more about your brain than you think. Early research from Rutgers University suggests that tiny abnormalities in the blood vessels of your eyes could signal early changes in the brain linked to dementia, potentially years before symptoms appear. While this research is still ongoing, scientists are hopeful that one day, eye imaging could help identify people at risk for cognitive decline. Here's what you need to know.
How researchers connected eye vessels to brain health
The Rutgers are using specialized imaging technique to study the tiny blood vessels in the white of the eye. They paired this with MRI brain scans to examine participants with varying levels of cognitive function.
Why look at the eye? The eye and brain share similar tiny blood vessel structures, which is why researchers believe changes in one may reflect changes in the other. The Rutgers team focuses on vessels in the white of the eye, while other research teams have used retinal imaging (examining the light-sensitive layer at the back of your eye) to explore the same eye-brain connection1.
The link between memory & eye concerns
In preliminary findings from the ongoing Rutgers research project, researchers reported that older adults with mild cognitive impairment appeared to have more abnormalities in the tiny blood vessels of the eye compared to participants with normal cognitive function.
These participants also appeared to show more signs of small vessel disease in the brain on MRI scans, along with lower volume in certain deeper brain regions associated with neurodegeneration.
Researchers additionally observed higher levels of homocysteine (an amino acid linked to cardiovascular and brain health) in participants with cognitive impairment. Elevated homocysteine has previously been associated with a greater risk of cognitive decline and heart disease.
Because these findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, more research is needed to better understand the relationship between eye vessel changes and brain health.
Other research supports this eye-brain connection. One review confirms that retinal changes correlate with brain atrophy2 and cognitive problems.
Another study found that patients showed retinal microvascular density loss3, particularly in the deeper layers of tiny blood vessels in the retina.
Research using ultra-widefield retinal imaging4 found significant differences in retinal blood vessels across different stages of cognitive function.
These findings suggest that eye-based screening could eventually open the door to earlier action through dietary changes, supplements, and lifestyle shifts.
This screening isn't available at your eye doctor yet
Right now, detecting early brain changes linked to dementia requires expensive imaging like MRI or PET scans. If eye-based screening proves reliable, it could offer a more accessible path to early identification.
While advanced retinal imaging shows promise as a screening tool, it hasn't yet been validated for widespread clinical use in dementia detection. More research is needed before your optometrist can assess your cognitive risk during a routine visit.
Simple ways to support your eye and brain health
As we wait for this research to evolve, there's plenty you can do to support both your eye and brain health:
- Get regular eye exams: Annual comprehensive eye exams can catch blood vessel changes early, even if they're not yet being used specifically for dementia screening.
- Support your B vitamin intake: The Rutgers study linked elevated homocysteine (associated with B vitamin deficiency) to cognitive impairment. Folate, B12, and B6 all help regulate homocysteine levels and support healthy aging. Good sources include leafy greens, legumes, eggs, and fortified foods.
- Take care of your heart: What's good for your heart is good for your brain. Managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar supports the health of small blood vessels throughout your body, including those in your eyes and brain.
- Stay active: Regular exercise supports blood vessel health and has been consistently linked to better cognitive outcomes as we age.
The takeaway
Your eyes and brain are more connected than most people realize. This Rutgers research team is working better understand the relationship between eye health and cognitive impairment. Although an eye exam can't yet estimate your risk, they are not something to skip!