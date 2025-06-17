Advertisement
Stare At A Screen For 6+ Hours A Day? Study Shows This Can Protect Your Eyes
There is no doubt that spending hours staring at a screen strains your eyes. Your eyes may feel tired, sore, dry, blurry, or even mildly irritated. For so many of us (myself included), it’s impossible to avoid screens due to work or school.
While certain eye exercises and general optometrist-approved care practices help protect your eyes, so can certain nutrients—especially lutein and zeaxanthin. These two carotenoids are typically found in leafy green or other brightly colored vegetables, and they’re also found in the macula of our eyes. Meaning: Intake of these nutrients directly impacts our eye health.
So, researchers of a new study explored whether daily supplements with lutein and zeaxanthin1 impact common symptoms related to screen use. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers followed 70 adults who were between the ages of 18 and 65 who spend more than six hours a day on screens for six months.
Half of the group was randomly assigned to take the supplement, while the other half took a placebo.
The supplement consists of 10 milligrams of lutein and 2 milligrams of zeaxanthin. Now, these two antioxidants have been extensively studied in relation to eye health, and these two doses align with what past research2 has shown to be effective.*
Researchers measured:
- Eye moisture
- Light recovery time (how quickly your eyes bounce back post-light exposure)
- Contrast sensitivity
- Self-reported eye strain, computer vision symptoms, sleep quality, and attention
Lutein & zeaxanthin improved eye moisture
Overall, results showed that people who took the lutein and zeaxanthin supplement had significant improvements in eye moisture, light recovery, and tear stability—all of which point to healthier, more comfortable eyes.*
That could mean that:*
- Your eyes may feel less dry or irritated after a long day on screens.
- Bright lights (like headlights or sun glare) might not bother you as much.
- Your eyes could stay hydrated between blinks, reducing that gritty, tired feeling.
Although there were no significant differences in measures like eye strain, sleep, or focus, the results still suggest that this supplement could be doing real behind-the-scenes work to support long-term eye health.
And the best part? It was safe and well-tolerated, with no concerning side effects.
Finding the right eye health supplement
If you’re looking for science-backed support for your eyes, mindbodygreen’s eye health+ is a great place to start.
This formula offers clinically studied doses of lutein and zeaxanthin (10 and 2 milligrams, respectively) in addition to the antioxidant astaxanthin—which has been shown to reduce eye fatigue.*
Plus, it features vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and copper, all of which have been studied together to support long-term eye health and preservation of healthy vision.*
One-long-time customer of eye health+ says it’s provided relief from dry eyes (thanks to screen and contact use) and fatigue—improving his general mood and outlook during the workday.*
The takeaway
For people who are regularly glued to screens for work or school, daily lutein and zeaxanthin supplements can offer some much-needed relief—especially when taken as part of an antioxidant-rich diet.*