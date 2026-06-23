This Habit May Be Linked To A 44% Lower Heart Attack Risk In Women

The most notable result came from a combined analysis. Women who hit all three targets (enough aerobic activity, at least one hour of resistance training per week, and less than two hours of TV per day) had a 40% lower risk of major heart disease compared to women who met none of those targets. Women who checked the aerobic and low-sitting boxes but skipped strength training had a higher risk than those who did all three, suggesting that cardio and strength training work together in ways that neither does alone.