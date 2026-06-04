Can This Classic Exercise Really Predict Heart Disease? What The Research Shows
What if the best predictor of your heart health isn't a blood test or a treadmill, but an old-school floor exercise you haven't thought about since gym class?
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide1, and while tools like treadmill stress tests and blood panels can assess risk, they're expensive, time-consuming, and often inaccessible outside of clinical settings.
A firefighter study
Researchers wanted to know whether something far simpler than a stress test could offer meaningful insight into cardiovascular health.
A team at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health designed a study following 1,104 active-duty male firefighters from 10 Indiana fire departments over 10 years. The average age of participants was 40 years old.
At baseline, each participant completed a push-up capacity test, performing push-ups in time with a metronome set at 80 beats per minute until they reached 80 reps, missed three or more beats, or stopped due to exhaustion. Researchers then tracked cardiovascular disease events, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death, through 2010.
More push-ups, lower heart disease risk
Over the 10-year follow-up, 37 CVD-related events occurred, revealing a clear and consistent pattern. Higher push-up capacity at baseline was associated with significantly lower cardiovascular disease risk.
Men who could complete more than 40 push-ups had a 96% reduction in CVD events compared to those who could complete fewer than 10. Every tier above the lowest group showed meaningfully reduced risk:
- 11–20 push-ups: 64% lower risk
- 21–30 push-ups: 84% lower risk
- 31–40 push-ups: 75% lower risk
- 41+ push-ups: 96% lower risk
The lowest-capacity group (0–10 push-ups) had a 15% cumulative incidence of CVD events over the study period, compared to 5% or lower in all other groups.The association held even after adjusting for age and body mass index, suggesting push-up capacity is a meaningful predictor of cardiovascular disease independent from other factors.
The researchers also noted that push-up capacity was more strongly associated with future CVD risk than estimated by submaximal treadmill tests. This has real clinical implications given the cost and complexity of treadmill testing.
What makes push-ups predictive
Push-ups aren't just an upper-body exercise. Completing them requires coordinated effort from your chest, shoulders, triceps, core, and lower body, making them a functional measure of total-body muscular endurance.
But the deeper reason push-up capacity correlates with heart health likely comes down to what it reflects about your overall physiological condition. In this study, push-up capacity was inversely associated with nearly every major CVD risk factor the researchers examined. Higher push-up capacity was linked to lower age, BMI, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose levels, and smoking status.
In other words, people who can perform more push-ups tend to carry less body fat, have healthier blood pressure and lipid profiles, and maintain better blood sugar regulation. Tissue found in the muscles used for push-ups is metabolically active, meaning it it helps regulate blood sugar, supports healthy lipid profiles, and reduces systemic inflammation. All of these factors can influence cardiovascular disease risk over time.
A higher push-up capacity doesn't directly cause better heart health, rather it reflects the underlying physiological profile that supports it.
How to use this as your own heart health check
The study was conducted in occupationally active men, so the specific thresholds don't translate directly to all populations. Most people cannot do 40 consecutive push-ups. But the broader principle holds. Functional muscular endurance offers a meaningful window into cardiovascular health.
To try the test yourself, get into a standard push-up position: hands slightly wider than shoulder-width, body in a straight line from head to heels. Lower your chest to the floor and push back up, keeping your core engaged throughout. Count how many you can complete with good form before stopping.
Use your number as a starting point, not a verdict. If you're already hitting higher numbers, keep it up. The data suggests the benefits continue to scale as you increase your push-up capacity.
If you're push ups aren't where you want them to be, don't feel like you're behind or destined for heart disease. A modified push-up, with your knees on the floor, is a reasonable starting point to build the foundational strength needed to build muscle over time.
If you're newer to strength training and can't do any form of push-up, that's okay too! Just think of this as a sign to take action for your muscle health, and begin to consistently integrate functional fitness into your routine. Research consistently links strength training to better long-term health outcomes. So as long as you put in the effort to build muscle, you're on the right track.
The takeaway
Functional strength is a cornerstone of healthy aging, and building and maintaining muscular endurance is critical for your heart.
An at-home push-up test shouldn't replace a conversation or testing panel with your doctor, but it offers something most clinical assessments don't: an immediate, zero-cost snapshot of your functional fitness and, by extension, your cardiovascular health trajectory.