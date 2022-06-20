3 Tips To Overcome A Workout Rut, From A Famous Marathoner

We just discussed the importance of letting your body rest, if that’s what you need at that moment. However, Akbar recommends working out every day, if you can—especially if you have a specific fitness goal in mind. Skipping days can become a slippery slope: One day easily turns to two, which turns to three, and so on. “[It’s better to] alter what you're doing each day than to just miss days,” Akbar notes. “It's more important to stay consistent and take good care of yourself, your rest, your hydration…” So rather than skipping the workout entirely, perhaps you practice a few minutes of mindful movement to get your heart pumping. That way, you can give your body the rest it needs without feeling off schedule.

Oftentimes, starting with just a few minutes of movement can help motivate you to keep going in the long-run. “If you look at your watch and you're like, ‘OK, I'm just going to trudge along for the first five minutes, seven minutes, 10 minutes of this run…whatever that magic time limit is for you, you get going and you feel like you can do whatever you set out to do,” Akbar says. For many, it’s starting the workout that can feel like a chore; but once you get into a flow state, it’s easy to keep up the pace.