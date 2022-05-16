Exercise nurtures the brain—we likely don’t need to convince you of the many, many mental health benefits of a regular workout routine. But just in case you need some data: “People who do even 20 to 30 minutes of running per day say that their mood improves short- and long-term,” Samantha Boardman, M.D., tells us on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. The problem is? It’s difficult to get yourself in the exercising mood!

“You might be really motivated in the morning to go for a run at 5:00 in the afternoon, but when 5:00 rolls around, you're not feeling it at all,” Boardman explains (can you relate?). However, she shares a few science-backed ways to get your brain on board—here are her go-to tips to get moving.