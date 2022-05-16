 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
4 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise, From A Psychiatrist

4 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise, From A Psychiatrist

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
I'm A Psychiatrist & These Hacks Will Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise

Image by mbg creative / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 16, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Exercise nurtures the brain—we likely don’t need to convince you of the many, many mental health benefits of a regular workout routine. But just in case you need some data: “People who do even 20 to 30 minutes of running per day say that their mood improves short- and long-term,” Samantha Boardman, M.D., tells us on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. The problem is? It’s difficult to get yourself in the exercising mood! 

“You might be really motivated in the morning to go for a run at 5:00 in the afternoon, but when 5:00 rolls around, you're not feeling it at all,” Boardman explains (can you relate?). However, she shares a few science-backed ways to get your brain on board—here are her go-to tips to get moving. 

1. Leave your sneakers by the door. 

Don’t ignore the power of subliminal messaging: “Make the behavior you want easier,” says Boardman. “If you want to go for a run, [leave] your sneakers out the night before, have your gym bag packed, maybe even wear a [jogging bra] that day if you're planning to go to the gym.” 

As many health experts will tell you, convenience is one of the most important elements of healthy habits—that goes for both nutrition (read: meal prep!) and exercise. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Temptation bundling.

According to Boardman, positive rewards can help you to stick to healthy habits. She references research on “temptation bundling,” a term coined by behavioral scientist Katy Milkman, Ph.D., where you “bundle” an indulgence with a less enjoyable task. In Milkman’s 2014 study, researchers gave participants audiobooks they wanted to listen to, but they could only listen to them while working out; as a result, the participants attended the gym way more frequently.  

“If there's something that you really love doing—maybe you love listening to the mindbodygreen podcast—only let yourself do it when you're running,” Boardman explains. “That's a pretty consistent way to get people to show up and do a behavior that they want to do but just can't get over that hump.” 

3. Workout with friends.

Allow Boardman to explain the “flake factor:” When you have a verbal commitment with another to head to the gym and go for a run, you’re way more likely to attend. “You don't want to flake on them, so you're much more likely to succeed,” she notes. In fact, one 2015 study found that finding a new exercise companion increased the amount of exercise people took—with an even bigger increase if that new partner was emotionally supportive. 

“You're getting this cardiovascular workout, you're chatting, you're engaging your brain in conversation. That's the hat trick of happiness right there,” says Boardman. “So if you can [exercise] in the company of another person, you're going to get more health benefits from it—and it's going to be a whole lot more fun.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Give yourself freedom. 

Yes, workout schedules can help hold yourself accountable, but being too rigid can actually backfire. “When you have an expectation that’s super high, like, I'm going to go to the gym five or six days a week, and you don't make it by Tuesday, you think that week is ruined,” says Boardman. “You'll sort of throw it away.”

In another 2020 study led by Milkman, researchers found that routine incentives (i.e., paying participants each time they visit the gym within a planned, daily two-hour window) actually resulted in fewer gym visits that flexible incentives (i.e., paying participants each day they visit the gym, regardless of timing). The theory is that when people miss that two hour window, they think they’ve already failed—so they throw in the towel and don’t head to the gym at all. 

“Having a plan is important, but also [prepare that] it might get pushed back 15 or 20 minutes, or maybe you're only going to be able to run for 25 minutes today,” says Boardman. “Be a little bit more forgiving about it.”

The takeaway. 

Exercise has many brain-healthy benefits, but it may take some brain hacks to get yourself in the workout mindset. No fear: Boardman’s tips are tried and tested and backed by science to help you feel motivated.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by New Balance! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Motivation

Make Your Daily Walks *Way* More Comfy With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers

Merrell Readman
Make Your Daily Walks *Way* More Comfy With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers
Recovery

5 Post-Workout Mistakes Most People Make + Simple Fixes, From Coaches

Merrell Readman
5 Post-Workout Mistakes Most People Make + Simple Fixes, From Coaches
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

An Editor's Secret Weapon For Calming Down At The End Of A Long Day

Emma Loewe
An Editor's Secret Weapon For Calming Down At The End Of A Long Day
Integrative Health

This Revered Ancient Herb Promotes Energy, Skin Health & Even Sexual Arousal*

Korin Miller
This Revered Ancient Herb Promotes Energy, Skin Health & Even Sexual Arousal*
Home

Betcha Haven't Heard These: 5 Ways To Use Pillow Mist Beyond A Bedtime Routine

Jamie Schneider
Betcha Haven't Heard These: 5 Ways To Use Pillow Mist Beyond A Bedtime Routine
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*
Beauty

No Lie, This One Spot Treatment Shrunk My Pimple Overnight

Jamie Schneider
No Lie, This One Spot Treatment Shrunk My Pimple Overnight
Spirituality

A Lunar Eclipse & Supermoon Is Coming: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Kayse Budd M.D.
A Lunar Eclipse & Supermoon Is Coming: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Personal Growth

Here's How To Make Your Nighttime Routine More Meaningful In 5 Steps

Hannah Frye
Here's How To Make Your Nighttime Routine More Meaningful In 5 Steps
Functional Food

Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients

Morgan Chamberlain
Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients
Spirituality

This Week Will Activate Your Inner Social Butterfly, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Week Will Activate Your Inner Social Butterfly, Astrologers Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hacks-to-get-your-brain-to-genuinely-love-exercise

Your article and new folder have been saved!