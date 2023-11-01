How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Sometimes, chronic bloating can be caused by low stomach acid, a deficiency also known as hypochlorhydria, Robinett says.

“One symptom is often heartburn, which again leads people to misinterpret it as too much stomach acid (and then to start taking antacids, further worsening the problem),” she adds. So if antiacids never work for you, this could be why.

Instead, she recommends digestive bitters such as gentian and artichoke leaf, dandelion and burdock roots, mugwort, and wormwood.

“These herbs help stimulate our natural digestive processes, which enhances absorption, eases gas and bloating, [and] encourages normal motility,” Robinett explains.

You can also incorporate bitter vegetables (think: broccoli rabe, arugula, mustard greens, etc.) into your meal for extra support. Or, if you're looking for a ready-made bitter tincture or tea, Robinett recommends HRBLS Digestness (her herbal remedy brand), Traditional Medicinals Belly Comfort Peppermint Tea, and Apothekary Never Been Bitter tincture—all of which combine bitter herbs and carminatives.