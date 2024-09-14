Finally, the most important thing you can do, Harris says, is get to know a regenerative farmer in your area. "I really wish that all of you would find a regenerative farmer as near to you as possible and get to know them," he says. "If you can't go to the farm, reach out to them online—read their Facebook page or whatever social media they use—get to know as much about them as you can, and become a participant in their program."