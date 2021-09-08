The most important piece of advice I have for wellness coaches is this: Take action.

This means ignoring the naysayers (especially the ones in your head!) and following your passion. Sure, one in 10 new businesses make it (and only a fraction of those are women-owned), but if I'd let myself get bogged down by statistics, I wouldn't be where I am today. Of course, you're going to have some setbacks along the way, but that's life. If something gets in your way, change course and try another route! The wellness industry is constantly evolving, and we as business owners can't afford to sit still. Just remember, I've been at this for nearly 40 years, and it took me at least 25 of those years before I really had things figured out.